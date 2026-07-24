ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Nandini Butter And Ghee Prices Hiked

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union (BAMUL) under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has increased the retail prices of Nandini ghee and butter across various pack sizes, with the new rates set to come into effect from Friday, according to an official release by the union.

The revised prices will be applicable across all BAMUL retail outlets, depots, consumer stores, franchisees, CSD canteens and Nandini milk parlours in Bengaluru. Under the revised price list, Nandini ghee sachets will cost Rs 10 for a 10 ml pack, Rs 160 for 200 ml, Rs 358 for 500 ml and Rs 715 for a one-litre pack.

The prices of Nandini ghee sold in PET jars have also been revised. The 50 ml pack has been priced at Rs 55, the 100 ml pack at Rs 90, the 200 ml pack at Rs 170, the 500 ml pack at Rs 368, the one-litre pack at Rs 735 and the five-litre pack at Rs 3,575.