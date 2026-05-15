Karnataka Must Prepare Students For Future Jobs, Says Siddaramaiah At C2C Summit
He was addressing the inauguration of the 'Campus to Career (C2C) Summit: Future-Ready Universities & Colleges'
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government must prepare students not only for present-day employment but also for future opportunities to deal with technology, innovation and fast-changing global industries.
He was addressing the inauguration of the “Campus to Career (C2C) Summit: Future-Ready Universities & Colleges” organised by the Higher Education Department at a private hotel in Bengaluru.
Speaking to policymakers, educators and industry leaders, Siddaramaiah said education should move beyond merely awarding degrees and instead focus on building skills, confidence and employability among students.
"Education must unlock human potential. It must nurture curiosity, creativity, competence and character. Above all, it must create pathways to a life of dignity and economic security," he said.
Referring to the vision of BR Ambedkar, he said education continues to be a powerful tool for social transformation and empowerment. He added that Karnataka considers education central to building an equitable and progressive society.
Highlighting the state’s economic growth, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has emerged as one of India's leading economies due to decades of investment in education and human capital.
He said that Karnataka’s Gross State Domestic Product currently stands at Rs 30.7 lakh crore, while Bengaluru houses 875 Global Capability Centres, making it one of the world’s major technology hubs.
He stated that Karnataka leads the country with 66 colleges per lakh population, but said that access to education alone is not enough. "The real challenge is whether students are prepared for sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing, climate technology, advanced healthcare and digital transformation," he said.
He further said the transition from campus to career must be seamless and that universities should evolve into centres of employability, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.
"Universities must become engines of employability, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership," Siddaramaiah said. He added that academic knowledge must be complemented by practical skills and adaptability.
The Chief Minister said the state government is working towards this goal through initiatives such as the Yuva Nidhi programme, which supports graduates during their transition into employment.
He also said Karnataka’s Industrial Policy aims to generate 20 lakh jobs across manufacturing, services, clean technology and emerging sectors.
Speaking about Bengaluru’s contribution to India’s growth story, Siddaramaiah said the city has shown how education and employability can work together effectively. He added that Karnataka’s proposed KWIN City initiative seeks to create a next-generation ecosystem with knowledge, wellness, innovation, and enterprise.
The Chief Minister also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the government, academia and industry. He said partnerships with organisations such as Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation, and Infosys would help build a globally competitive talent ecosystem. Quoting Sree Narayana Guru, Siddaramaiah said education must lead to dignity, organisation and productive work.
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