ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Must Prepare Students For Future Jobs, Says Siddaramaiah At C2C Summit

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 'Campus to Career (C2C) Summit: Future-Ready Universities & Colleges' in Bengaluru on Friday ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government must prepare students not only for present-day employment but also for future opportunities to deal with technology, innovation and fast-changing global industries.

He was addressing the inauguration of the “Campus to Career (C2C) Summit: Future-Ready Universities & Colleges” organised by the Higher Education Department at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Speaking to policymakers, educators and industry leaders, Siddaramaiah said education should move beyond merely awarding degrees and instead focus on building skills, confidence and employability among students.

Karnataka Must Prepare Students For Future Jobs, Says Siddaramaiah At C2C Summit (ETV Bharat)

"Education must unlock human potential. It must nurture curiosity, creativity, competence and character. Above all, it must create pathways to a life of dignity and economic security," he said.

Referring to the vision of BR Ambedkar, he said education continues to be a powerful tool for social transformation and empowerment. He added that Karnataka considers education central to building an equitable and progressive society.

Highlighting the state’s economic growth, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has emerged as one of India's leading economies due to decades of investment in education and human capital.