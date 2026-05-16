ETV Bharat / state

What Happened To ‘Unfulfilled Promises?’ Karnataka Muslim Convention Questions State Govt

Bengaluru: A large gathering of community members, activists and representatives from across Karnataka took part in the Karnataka Muslim Convention held at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday. The convention focused on reviewing the Congress-led state government’s three-year performance in the state and discussing concerns related to unfulfilled promises affecting the Muslim community, including the hijab ban, reservation issues, Waqf matters and educational opportunities.

Held under the slogan "What did the Congress government promise? What has it done? "What next?” The convention also saw the release of a report assessing the government’s performance and presenting a charter of demands. Organisers said representatives from 48 organisations across North and South Karnataka participated in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Joint Convenor Tanveer Ahmed described the programme as a success driven by voluntary public participation rather than political mobilisation.

“This gathering happened organically. People came on their own without invitations, incentives or arrangements for food. That itself shows the concern and awakening within the community,” he said.

Speakers and guests at Karnataka Muslim Convention (ETV Bharat)

Tanveer Ahmed alleged that there had been attempts over the past two days to create confusion and pressure organisers into cancelling the programme. He said fake messages and criticism on social media were circulated ahead of the event, but the organisers decided to continue as it had become “a matter of integrity”.

He also questioned the growing tendency of limiting community engagement to meetings and photo opportunities with political leaders. “Community issues cannot be solved by just meeting chief ministers or deputy chief ministers. There has to be proper consultation, discussion and a clear process,” he said.

According to him, legislators and ministers often work within limited circles without consulting activists, legal experts or community representatives. He said the convention aimed to encourage wider public participation and accountability.