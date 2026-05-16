What Happened To ‘Unfulfilled Promises?’ Karnataka Muslim Convention Questions State Govt
The Karnataka Muslim Convention reviewed the Congress government’s record on community issues, releasing a report and demanding accountability on unfulfilled promises, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Published : May 16, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A large gathering of community members, activists and representatives from across Karnataka took part in the Karnataka Muslim Convention held at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday. The convention focused on reviewing the Congress-led state government’s three-year performance in the state and discussing concerns related to unfulfilled promises affecting the Muslim community, including the hijab ban, reservation issues, Waqf matters and educational opportunities.
Held under the slogan "What did the Congress government promise? What has it done? "What next?” The convention also saw the release of a report assessing the government’s performance and presenting a charter of demands. Organisers said representatives from 48 organisations across North and South Karnataka participated in the programme.
Speaking at the event, Joint Convenor Tanveer Ahmed described the programme as a success driven by voluntary public participation rather than political mobilisation.
“This gathering happened organically. People came on their own without invitations, incentives or arrangements for food. That itself shows the concern and awakening within the community,” he said.
Tanveer Ahmed alleged that there had been attempts over the past two days to create confusion and pressure organisers into cancelling the programme. He said fake messages and criticism on social media were circulated ahead of the event, but the organisers decided to continue as it had become “a matter of integrity”.
He also questioned the growing tendency of limiting community engagement to meetings and photo opportunities with political leaders. “Community issues cannot be solved by just meeting chief ministers or deputy chief ministers. There has to be proper consultation, discussion and a clear process,” he said.
According to him, legislators and ministers often work within limited circles without consulting activists, legal experts or community representatives. He said the convention aimed to encourage wider public participation and accountability.
The organisers intentionally avoided inviting politicians or film personalities to keep the focus on community concerns. Tanveer Ahmed said the turnout without “stars” showed that ordinary people were willing to engage seriously with issues affecting them.
Joint Convenor Hares Siddiqui said people from nearly every district, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Hubballi, Davangere, Mandya and Hassan, attended the convention at their own expense.
While acknowledging that the crowd was smaller than expected, he attributed it to misinformation spread through fake posters and messages claiming that the programme had been postponed or cancelled.
“This convention is not against the Congress party or any Muslim minister or MLA. It is not organised in support of any political party either. The purpose is only to discuss unresolved issues of the Muslim community and plan for the future,” he clarified.
Joint Convenor Suhail Maroor said the organisers had prepared a 100-page report after consultations with community members and experts. The document covers 10 major issues, including education, reservation, Waqf administration and laws related to cow slaughter.
The report, published in Urdu, Kannada and English, will be distributed to district and taluk-level representatives across Karnataka. Maroor said local organisations would now be encouraged to seek action from MLAs, ministers and elected representatives on these issues.
He said the organisers hoped to build public pressure similar to the mobilisation that eventually led to the revocation of the hijab ban. “This is not about supporting or opposing individuals. It is about collective action for the welfare of the community,” he said.
Several speakers addressed the gathering, including Yaseen Malpe, Shivasundar, Jaleel Nadaf, Moulana Ateequr Rehman, Advocate Muzaffar, K.A. Ashraf, Rafiuddin Kudroli, Merajuddin Patel, and Inayatullah Shambandri.
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