ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka MLC 2026 Poll: CM Shivakumar Accepts Verdict, Renews Demand For Ballot Papers And Raises Concerns Over Voter Deletions

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Congress would accept the people’s verdict in the Legislative Council elections ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Congress would accept the people’s verdict in the Legislative Council elections, analyse its performance and formulate a fresh strategy. He also reiterated the party’s demand for ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and raised concerns over voter deletions, electoral-roll revisions and funds meant for farmers.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Congress had expected to win two seats but had fallen short of its target. He said the party would examine the results to identify areas requiring improvement.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

“We have to accept the people’s verdict. They have sent us a message, and we will study it and see where we need to improve,” he said.

While expressing satisfaction with the votes secured by the party, Shivakumar said the outcome in Bengaluru had surprised him. He cautioned against drawing broad conclusions about future elections solely from the Council poll results, pointing to outcomes in other constituencies, including Channapatna and Shiggaon.

Shivakumar renewed the Congress’s demand for the use of ballot papers in elections, saying concerns surrounding the existing voting system required attention. He said the party would decide on its next course of action after reviewing the situation.

He also referred to objections concerning the final electoral list prepared for the Legislative Council elections. Although the list had been finalised, he said provisions for appeals were available in certain cases.

Issues relating to Form 7, which is used to object to the inclusion of names in electoral rolls, were also discussed. The concerns come amid a wider debate over the revision of electoral rolls and allegations of large-scale voter deletions in Bengaluru.

Voter Deletions Under Scrutiny

Shivakumar also referred to the controversy surrounding the deletion of voters’ names in Bengaluru. The issue has drawn political attention, including from Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who reportedly campaigned against voter deletions during Diwali.

Questions have been raised over the scale of the deletions, the verification process and the remedies available to voters whose names have been removed. The claims require scrutiny against official electoral-roll data and the Election Commission’s procedures.

Shivakumar said the meeting also discussed issues affecting various communities, including backward classes, and the implications of recent court judgments.