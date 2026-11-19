Karnataka: Missing Man Found Dismembered In Well; Four Arrested In Bagalkot Murder
According to police, Ashok Gurupadappa Angadi's body was chopped into three parts, packed into two trunks, and thrown into a well.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Bagalkot: A man who went missing eight months ago was found dead at a well in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, revealing a suspected murder. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Ashok Gurupadappa Angadi.
According to police, he was murdered in cold blood. According to officials, his body was chopped into three parts, packed into two trunks, and thrown into a well. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.
The arrested people were identified as Sudeep, Ramesh, Sandeep and Sanganagouda. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Goyal said the accused have been produced before the court.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, the SP explained that this was a premeditated crime. The accused had lured Ashok to Hoovanur village, near Koodalasangama Cross, as part of a conspiracy.
After murdering him, they used an axe to chop his body into three pieces, placed the remains in two trunks, and threw them into a well. The body was recovered from a contaminated well located in an industrial area on the outskirts of Vijayapura city.
The SP stated that investigations have revealed the accused attempted to cover up the murder by destroying evidence. They also transported the body to Vijayapura via internal routes to bypass the toll plazas at Alamatti and Vijayapura.
Investigations indicate that the accused committed the crime out of rage after the deceased, Ashok, demanded the repayment of a loan of Rs. 1.5 lakh and outstanding room rent. The accused—Sudeep and Sandeep—had opened a medical shop and a clothing store in a commercial complex owned by Ashok. They had also rented a room in the same complex, where they resided.
Recently, the accused had failed to pay their rent regularly. The SP explained that the murder was triggered after Ashok demanded repayment of the loan and the unpaid rent. The murder took place on March 12.
On March 14, as her husband, Ashok, went missing, his wife filed a missing person’s complaint at the Bagalkot Rural Police Station. Following an investigation based on a minor lead, the police cracked the case eight months later. Once it was established that the murder took place, the case was transferred from the Rural Police Station to the Hungund Police Station. The SP stated that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, while a search is underway for two others.
The SP explained that the accused committed the murder by striking the victim with a metal rod, then transported the body by car to Vijayapura city. There, they dismembered the body into three parts using an axe. They placed the body parts into two iron trunks, attached stones to them, and threw them into a well.
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