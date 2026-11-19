ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Missing Man Found Dismembered In Well; Four Arrested In Bagalkot Murder

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

Bagalkot: A man who went missing eight months ago was found dead at a well in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, revealing a suspected murder. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Ashok Gurupadappa Angadi.

According to police, he was murdered in cold blood. According to officials, his body was chopped into three parts, packed into two trunks, and thrown into a well. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested people were identified as Sudeep, Ramesh, Sandeep and Sanganagouda. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Goyal said the accused have been produced before the court. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the SP explained that this was a premeditated crime. The accused had lured Ashok to Hoovanur village, near Koodalasangama Cross, as part of a conspiracy. After murdering him, they used an axe to chop his body into three pieces, placed the remains in two trunks, and threw them into a well. The body was recovered from a contaminated well located in an industrial area on the outskirts of Vijayapura city. The SP stated that investigations have revealed the accused attempted to cover up the murder by destroying evidence. They also transported the body to Vijayapura via internal routes to bypass the toll plazas at Alamatti and Vijayapura.