Mysuru City's Cleanliness Idea Goes Viral: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Don't Pee Here At All!
Mysuru City Corporation recently installed polished steel mirrors at public urination hotspots, using self-reflection and bright lighting to discourage unhygienic civic behaviour.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Mysuru: In a unique attempt to tackle public urination, the Mysuru City Corporation in Karnataka has installed polished steel mirrors at identified hotspots where people frequently urinate in the open. The initiative, which has already begun showing results, has drawn praise on social media for its innovative approach to maintaining cleanliness in the city.
Despite the availability of public toilets, many people continued to urinate along roadsides and compound walls, particularly near crowded public areas. To address the issue, the civic body installed a large stainless steel mirror measuring around 85 metres in length and four feet in height near the suburban bus stand in Mysuru.
From Foul Smell To Smart Solution
The area had long been notorious for foul odours, unhygienic conditions, and pedestrian inconvenience. Commuters and shopkeepers often complained that it was difficult to walk through the stretch without covering their noses because of the stench and filth.
The idea was conceptualised by Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammed Mustafa of the Mysuru City Corporation. According to officials, the mirrors create a sense of self-awareness and discomfort among those attempting to urinate in public, thereby discouraging the act.
Inspired By Traffic Mirrors
Officials said the concept was inspired by reflective mirrors installed near the Medar Block underpass curve to help motorists spot approaching vehicles. Observing the effectiveness of reflection technology in traffic management, the engineer decided to adapt a similar idea for public spaces and footpaths.
The mirrors were made from polished stainless steel sheets fixed to compound walls with concrete supports. Officials said the sheets cost around Rs 210 per kilogram. After the successful trial at one location, the corporation is now considering expanding the initiative to other parts of the city.
Civic authorities have already identified nearly 40 locations across Mysuru where open urination has become a recurring problem. Feasibility studies are underway, and the mirrors are expected to be installed at suitable locations in phases.
LED lights have also been installed around the mirrors to ensure visibility at night and prevent vandalism. Officials believe the bright illumination will further discourage people from urinating in such public places after dark.
Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammed Mustafa said, "The experiment has yielded encouraging results and proved highly effective. The corporation has already begun inspecting additional sites for similar installations."
However, some residents urged caution while appreciating the civic body’s efforts. They said authorities should also ensure adequate public toilet facilities in busy areas before implementing such measures on a larger scale.
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