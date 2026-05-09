ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru City's Cleanliness Idea Goes Viral: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Don't Pee Here At All!

Mysuru: In a unique attempt to tackle public urination, the Mysuru City Corporation in Karnataka has installed polished steel mirrors at identified hotspots where people frequently urinate in the open. The initiative, which has already begun showing results, has drawn praise on social media for its innovative approach to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Despite the availability of public toilets, many people continued to urinate along roadsides and compound walls, particularly near crowded public areas. To address the issue, the civic body installed a large stainless steel mirror measuring around 85 metres in length and four feet in height near the suburban bus stand in Mysuru.

From Foul Smell To Smart Solution

The area had long been notorious for foul odours, unhygienic conditions, and pedestrian inconvenience. Commuters and shopkeepers often complained that it was difficult to walk through the stretch without covering their noses because of the stench and filth.

The anti-public urination experiment uses reflective steel mirrors and LED lights to discourage unhygienic behaviour in public spaces. (ETV Bharat)

The idea was conceptualised by Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammed Mustafa of the Mysuru City Corporation. According to officials, the mirrors create a sense of self-awareness and discomfort among those attempting to urinate in public, thereby discouraging the act.