Karnataka Minister's Son Files Nomination For Devangere South By-Election Without B Form
Shyamanuru Shivashankarappa's grandson Samarth said he is confident that the Congress would give him a ticket for the seat.
By Anil Gejji
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : March 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister S S Mallikarjun's son Samarth Shyamanuru on Friday filed nomination papers as Congress candidate from Davanagere South constituency even before the party announced its candidates for two seats, which will go for byelections on April 9
"I know the party is yet to make a decision, but my party workers and I are confident that I will get the ticket. It is with this confidence that I am filing my papers. Since today is the auspicious day of Ugadi, I decided to file the papers," Samarth told reporters before filing nominations.
Samarth is the grandson of Shyamanuru Shivashankarappa, whose death necessitated the by-election for the Davanagere South seat. Shivashankarappa, an influential leader from Davanagere district, represented the constituency four times ever since it was created in 2008.
Samarth's mother and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun also expressed confidence that her son will get the ticket. "My father-in-law had also filed papers without the B form as the family has huge support of the people," she said.
Sources in Congress said the party has already confirmed a ticket for the Shyamanuru family following which Samarth decided to file the nomination. An official decision is expected on Friday evening or Saturday.
Selecting a candidate for Davanagere South seat has become a tough task for the Congress leadership as Muslim leaders of the party have been demanding a ticket for the community which has a majority voter-base in the constituency.
Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who has emerged as the Muslim face of Congress in Karnataka in recent years has been lobbying hard in this regard. It is also being said that Shivashankarappa had promised to field a Muslim candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections, stating that would be his last electoral battle.
Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala has landed in Bengaluru to discuss finalising candidates for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly segments with the state leadership. Mallikarjun and prominent Muslim leaders from Davanagere including MLC Jabbar Ahmed, a ticket aspirant, have also been camping in Bengaluru.
As far as the Bagalkot seat is concerned, there is stiff competition among the three children of former MLA HY Meti, whose death necessitated the by-poll, for the ticket. Mahadevi Meti has already announced that she would enter the fray as an Independent if denied the ticket, forcing the CM to persuade her to wait until a final decision on the ticket is made.
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