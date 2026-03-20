ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister's Son Files Nomination For Devangere South By-Election Without B Form

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister S S Mallikarjun's son Samarth Shyamanuru on Friday filed nomination papers as Congress candidate from Davanagere South constituency even before the party announced its candidates for two seats, which will go for byelections on April 9

"I know the party is yet to make a decision, but my party workers and I are confident that I will get the ticket. It is with this confidence that I am filing my papers. Since today is the auspicious day of Ugadi, I decided to file the papers," Samarth told reporters before filing nominations.

Samarth is the grandson of Shyamanuru Shivashankarappa, whose death necessitated the by-election for the Davanagere South seat. Shivashankarappa, an influential leader from Davanagere district, represented the constituency four times ever since it was created in 2008.

Samarth's mother and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun also expressed confidence that her son will get the ticket. "My father-in-law had also filed papers without the B form as the family has huge support of the people," she said.

Sources in Congress said the party has already confirmed a ticket for the Shyamanuru family following which Samarth decided to file the nomination. An official decision is expected on Friday evening or Saturday.

Selecting a candidate for Davanagere South seat has become a tough task for the Congress leadership as Muslim leaders of the party have been demanding a ticket for the community which has a majority voter-base in the constituency.