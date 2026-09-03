ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Seeks Suspension Of Two KRIDL Engineers Over Alleged Collection Of Money In Ministers' Names

Mangaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has written to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking the immediate suspension of two engineers of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Mangaluru division, and an impartial investigation into allegations that money was being collected in ministers' names.

In an official letter dated September 1, Khader identified the officials as Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal.

In the communication sent to the Chief Minister on September 1, 2026, Khader described the matter as serious and sought stringent action.

Key Points In The Letter

Allegation of collecting money in ministers' names: Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal of KRIDL's Mangaluru division have been accused of collecting money from group leaders supplying materials for government works being undertaken by the organisation. According to the allegation, they were collecting the money "for giving it to the department minister and the district in-charge minister."