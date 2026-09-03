Karnataka Minister Seeks Suspension Of Two KRIDL Engineers Over Alleged Collection Of Money In Ministers' Names
The official communication does not mention the alleged amount, the suppliers involved, or the projects, leaving those details for the proposed investigation.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Mangaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has written to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking the immediate suspension of two engineers of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Mangaluru division, and an impartial investigation into allegations that money was being collected in ministers' names.
In an official letter dated September 1, Khader identified the officials as Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal.
In the communication sent to the Chief Minister on September 1, 2026, Khader described the matter as serious and sought stringent action.
Key Points In The Letter
Allegation of collecting money in ministers' names: Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal of KRIDL's Mangaluru division have been accused of collecting money from group leaders supplying materials for government works being undertaken by the organisation. According to the allegation, they were collecting the money "for giving it to the department minister and the district in-charge minister."
MLA's request cited: Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai raised the serious allegations and requested an immediate investigation and necessary action.
Demand for suspension and legal action: Khader has urged the Chief Minister to immediately suspend KRIDL Mangaluru division Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal and conduct an impartial investigation.
He wrote, "Therefore, the named Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal of KRIDL's Mangaluru division should be immediately suspended and an impartial investigation conducted. If the allegations are proved during the investigation, necessary legal action should be taken against those concerned."
The letter does not specify the amount allegedly collected, the number of suppliers involved or the government projects linked to the alleged payments. It also does not record any response from the two engineers to the allegations.
The two officials have been accused but have not been found guilty. Their responsibility will depend on the findings of the proposed investigation.
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