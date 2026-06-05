Upset Over Portfolio Allocation, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy Tenders Resignation
While Reddy was eyeing the Bengaluru Development Department, he was allocated the Water Resources Department.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Bengaluru: Trouble started brewing in the Karnataka Congress government as senior MLA Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation just two days after taking oath as a minister, expressing dissatisfaction over the portfolio allocated to him.
Reddy was allocated the Water Resources Department while he was reportedly keen on the Bengaluru Development Department, a portfolio held by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.
Reddy sent his resignation to the Chief Minister through his personal secretary. "I am not interested in handing over my resignation to Shivakumar in person. So I have sent my resignation to the CM's secretary," Reddy said.
Reddy also denied reports that he was eyeing a particular portfolio. "That is not true," he said.
He claimed the Bengaluru Development Department was assured to him twice in 2023: once when Siddaramaiah became the CM, and again a week ago when Shivakumar was elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader, even though he hadn't asked for it.
Reddy said, "Shivakumar had promised me in 2023 that the Bengaluru Development Department would be given to me once he assumes the CM's post after two and a half years. But on both the occasions I was not given that portfolio. I have been humiliated repeatedly. I cannot take it anymore. So continuing as a minister is against my conscience."
However, he said he would continue as an MLA and would never leave the Congress. "I have no grudge against anyone. Nor against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar nor against Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President)," he added.
An eight-time MLA from BTM Layout constituency, Reddy holds considerable clout in South Bengaluru and Congress insiders believe his resignation could impact the party's prospects in the upcoming elections to five corporations in Bengaluru.
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