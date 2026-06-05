ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Portfolio Allocation, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy Tenders Resignation

Bengaluru: Trouble started brewing in the Karnataka Congress government as senior MLA Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation just two days after taking oath as a minister, expressing dissatisfaction over the portfolio allocated to him.

Reddy was allocated the Water Resources Department while he was reportedly keen on the Bengaluru Development Department, a portfolio held by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Reddy sent his resignation to the Chief Minister through his personal secretary. "I am not interested in handing over my resignation to Shivakumar in person. So I have sent my resignation to the CM's secretary," Reddy said.

Reddy also denied reports that he was eyeing a particular portfolio. "That is not true," he said.

He claimed the Bengaluru Development Department was assured to him twice in 2023: once when Siddaramaiah became the CM, and again a week ago when Shivakumar was elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader, even though he hadn't asked for it.