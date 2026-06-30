ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Questions ₹120 Crore Dog Sterilisation Spending, Seeks Answers On Missing 2 Million Trees

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, today, raised serious questions over the implementation of Bengaluru's stray dog sterilisation programme, alleged irregularities in the city's tree census, encroachments on footpaths and allegations of discrimination in the allocation of development funds.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said nearly ₹120 crore had been spent over the last eight years to sterilise around three lakh stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. However, he pointed out that the city's stray dog population has not come down.

Questioning the effectiveness of the programme, Byre Gowda said, "Where has the money gone? There is a genuine doubt about which dogs were actually sterilised." He criticised officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and directed them to achieve a target of sterilising 90,000 dogs within the next six months.

He said that sterilising only 30,000 dogs annually would not solve the problem and insisted that the city must sustain a rate of 90,000 sterilisations every year for three consecutive years to achieve a long-term solution. He added that only 6,799 dogs have been sterilised so far under the current programme.

Turning to Bengaluru's tree census, the minister questioned the fate of nearly 20 lakh saplings reportedly planted since 2008. According to officials, around two million saplings were planted over the years. However, the ongoing tree census, which is 85 per cent complete, has identified only nine lakh trees across the city.

"If 20 lakh saplings were planted after 2008, then where are those trees? What happened to the trees planted before 2008, including those planted during the Mysore Maharajas' era?" he asked, adding that officials had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Byre Gowda said the government spends an average of ₹2,300 to plant and maintain each sapling, including excavation, sapling cost, tree guards, support stakes, watch and ward, and watering for three years. He announced that from this year, tree plantation would be carried out with public participation through Resident Welfare Associations. A budget of ₹9 crore has been earmarked to plant 64,000 saplings.