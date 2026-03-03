ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Surveillance Row: Minister Parameshwara Rejects Claims Of Spying On Shivakumar's Camp

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday rejected claims that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was using state intelligence to monitor the movements of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's camp, amid the ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress in the state. Playing down reports and allegations made by opposition BJP and JD(S) leaders, he said that no illegal phone tapping is taking place.

He, however, said that the political intelligence wing provides the CM with daily briefings on various developments, a practice maintained under all previous governments.

"We are the ones running the government. We will have more information, not them (opposition). Who told them? Did intelligence inform them? We run the government, and we have information on various matters. There are no such developments," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "As far as I know, there is no phone tapping. The Chief Minister is also not aware of any such activities." To a question about the CM receiving intelligence inputs on Congress legislators' meetings, the state Home Minister stated that a dedicated political intelligence wing shares information on developments with the Chief Minister daily.

"But, there is no need to tap phones to gather and share information, and such things are not happening," he added.

Asked if it is right to seek information about one's own party members, Parameshwara said political intelligence is shared based on the required information.

"During the tenure of all the previous Chief Ministers, the political intelligence wing has existed... what information is sought is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister," he added.