ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Nagendra Rejects Reports Of His Resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Wednesday dismissed as untrue media reports stating that he has offered to resign.

Speculation was rife that the Planning and Statistics minister called on Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Rumours had it that Nagendra told Shivakumar he did not wish to embarrass the party leadership any more, and, hence he wanted to voluntarily resign by Wednesday evening.

Rejecting the reports, Nagendra said, "The reports currently being aired in the media are completely untrue. I have not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office, and there has been no discussion regarding any resignation. I request your cooperation," Nagendra's office said in a statement quoting him.

The Opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) have been demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over the alleged Rs 89 crore irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.