ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister’s ‘Islam Superior To Other Religions’ Remark Triggers Political Uproar

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi over his remarks, where he described Islam as "superior to other religions" and also expressed desire to visit Mecca. Congress leaders however brushed aside the criticism and backlash, calling it a matter of personal choice and opinion.

The controversy erupted after Rayareddi made the controversial remarks, while addressing a mass marriage programme, organised by the Muslim community in Kuknoor in Koppal district on Sunday. “I would like to say that Islam is shreshta dharam (great religion) than other dharmas,” the minister said, adding that he believed there were several misconceptions surrounding the religion.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the minister’s desire to perform Hajj was a personal matter, but pointed out that the pilgrimage is restricted to Muslims. “Look, now in a Congress leader’s mind, in a minister’s mind, this desire for Hajj has arisen. Hajj can only be performed by someone who is a Muslim. For that, one will have to adopt Islam. If they want to go to Mecca and Medina and perform Hajj, they cannot do so without adopting Islam,” Hussain told IANS.

He added that the Constitution provides citizens with the freedom to adopt and practise a religion of their choice.“If this desire has arisen in the mind of this Congress minister, then that is his personal desire. What can be said about this? On this, Congress leaders should answer,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Chalwadi Narayan Swami said, "Congress is engaged in appeasement politics. They are ready to do anything for Congress... Let me tell you one thing: Congress does not oppose anyone. Islam is also a religion. You can do anything in your house. We are Hindus. You can do it, no problem. But when a politician does such dirty work for the sake of a vote bank, how can we accept this."

He further said, "Basavaraj Rai Reddy's statement is very wrong, and he has condemned Hindutva. As a Hindu, it is a sin to speak against Hindutva. It is a sin."Congress leader Udit Raj defended Rayareddi, saying the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and allows individuals to hold their own religious beliefs.