ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister George Rejects Reports About Resignation, Calls It Far From Truth

FILE- Karnataka Minister K. J. George ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday rejected reports about his resignation, and told the Legislative Assembly that they are far from the truth. The minister, who is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also asserted that he has complete faith in the CM and supports him. Reports cited alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office and Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, in the affairs of George's department and the district of Chikkamagaluru, of which he is the Minister-in-Charge. George rejected reports of resignation in the Legislative Assembly, responding to the issue raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, citing media reports. Kumar, raising the issue in the House soon after the Question Hour, said, TV news channels are reporting that Minister George has resigned, alleging interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah.