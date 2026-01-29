Karnataka Minister George Rejects Reports About Resignation, Calls It Far From Truth
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George rejected reports of resignation in the Legislative Assembly.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday rejected reports about his resignation, and told the Legislative Assembly that they are far from the truth. The minister, who is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also asserted that he has complete faith in the CM and supports him.
Reports cited alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office and Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, in the affairs of George's department and the district of Chikkamagaluru, of which he is the Minister-in-Charge.
George rejected reports of resignation in the Legislative Assembly, responding to the issue raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, citing media reports. Kumar, raising the issue in the House soon after the Question Hour, said, TV news channels are reporting that Minister George has resigned, alleging interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah.
"As George is present in the House, we seek his clarification. I'm not making any allegations, I'm just seeking clarification." Responding to it, George said, "The MLA has said that he has seen TV reports. Have I said anything to TV channels? There is no question of my resigning. There is no such thing. I have full faith in our CM. Yesterday, there was a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting (which I attended). What can I do if I'm asked something I don't know (resignation)?"
Kumar said, "We want you as the minister. I'm only mentioning what I saw on TV." The reports are far from the truth, the minister responded, adding that "what happened to TV news channels is that earlier there was only news in the morning, afternoon and in the evening. Now they want breaking news every hour, so they are creating it. Show me if I have spoken about anything on resignation... I have not given any resignation. There is no question of it. I have complete faith and support for the CM, and we are with him."
