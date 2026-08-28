ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Announces Resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam.

He made the announcement at a press conference in Bengaluru. "Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters here. He said he had tendered his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The Opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been protesting his reinduction in the cabinet, two years after he quit over the same issue. They have been alleging his involvement in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam worth Rs 89 crore.

"Manuwadis (apparently referring to the BJP) targeted me as they didn't want a tribal person in the country to grow," alleged Nagendra.

He said he was also prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the "people's court". Nagendra was elected from the Bellary Rural constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.