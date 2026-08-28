Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Announces Resignation
He made the announcement at a press conference in Bengaluru.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam.
He made the announcement at a press conference in Bengaluru. "Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters here. He said he had tendered his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
The Opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been protesting his reinduction in the cabinet, two years after he quit over the same issue. They have been alleging his involvement in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam worth Rs 89 crore.
"Manuwadis (apparently referring to the BJP) targeted me as they didn't want a tribal person in the country to grow," alleged Nagendra.
He said he was also prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the "people's court". Nagendra was elected from the Bellary Rural constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Nagendra said that he is resigning from the ministerial post to bow before the Constitution and the Congress party.
During the recently held session of the Karnataka Assembly, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka questioned why Nagendra had been brought back into the Cabinet after he was previously asked to resign.
“His resignation was obtained earlier. How has he now been given another opportunity? (Former Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah himself admitted in the House that irregularities had taken place. How can justice be delivered to a backward community through such a minister?" Ashoka asked.
BJP member CN Ashwath Narayan had said retaining Nagendra in the ministry amounted to disrespecting the Assembly. “The government obtained Nagendra’s resignation earlier, but has now reinducted him into the Cabinet despite the allegations against him. The Chief Minister must dismiss him immediately, and no business should be conducted until that happens," he had said.