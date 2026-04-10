Karnataka Midday Meal Workers Protest Against KPS Magnet Scheme, Warn Of Job Losses
The protesters said the plan to merge government schools would affect rural education and affect the livelihoods of workers, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: A state-level protest was held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed KPS ‘Magnet’ school scheme.
The protesters comprising midday meal workers and members of supporting organisations, raised concerns that the plan to merge government schools would affect rural education and the livelihoods of thousands of workers.
Addressing the gathering, AIUTUC State Secretary KK Somashekhar Yadgiri said the proposed scheme would undermine the right to education of rural children and threaten the survival of midday meal workers. “Workers who are serving under the honorarium system must be paid throughout the year. They should be given a living wage along with all statutory benefits,” he said.
AIUTUC State Vice President D Nagalakshmi said most midday meal workers are women from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds who have been working for decades on low pay. “If schools are merged, thousands of workers will lose their jobs. The government must immediately reconsider a plan that goes against the interests of both workers and the public,” she said.
Presiding over the protest, A Shantha, State President of the Karnataka State Joint Akshara Dasoha Workers’ Union, warned of an intensified agitation if the government did not withdraw the scheme. State Secretary Sandhya PS said closing or merging existing schools instead of strengthening them could deprive rural and poor children of access to education.
The protest began with a welcome address by State Treasurer Bhuvana, who explained how the proposed scheme could negatively impact both workers and the general public.
Participants demanded that the government stop merging schools under the KPS ‘Magnet’ scheme, protect all rural government schools, and ensure fair wages and year-round honorarium for midday meal workers. Following the protest, a memorandum listing these demands was submitted to Ganapati Bhat, State Joint Director of PM Poshan Abhiyan, along with senior officials of the Public Education and Literacy Department.
Several workers, including Shashikala Maggeri, Rajeshwari, Gangamma and Geetha, also voiced their concerns during the protest, urging the government to safeguard their livelihoods and the future of children.
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