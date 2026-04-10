ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Midday Meal Workers Protest Against KPS Magnet Scheme, Warn Of Job Losses

Bengaluru: A state-level protest was held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed KPS ‘Magnet’ school scheme.

The protesters comprising midday meal workers and members of supporting organisations, raised concerns that the plan to merge government schools would affect rural education and the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

Addressing the gathering, AIUTUC State Secretary KK Somashekhar Yadgiri said the proposed scheme would undermine the right to education of rural children and threaten the survival of midday meal workers. “Workers who are serving under the honorarium system must be paid throughout the year. They should be given a living wage along with all statutory benefits,” he said.

