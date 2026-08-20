ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: MESCOM Workers Swim Across Flooded River To Restore Power to 12 Houses

Dakshina Kannada: Three power department workers risked their lives by entering a swollen stream to restore electricity to around 12 houses in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district amid incessant rains, officials said.

The operation was carried out in the Doomadka area of Bettampady village in Puttur taluk, where the overflowing Seere river had disrupted the power supply. A tree that fell on the power line had snapped two of the four wires, causing them to fall into the river and leaving around 12 houses on the other side without electricity.

Karnataka: MESCOM Workers Swim Across Flooded River To Restore Power to 12 Houses (ETV Bharat)

Local resident Janu Naik and his family had tied the power line to a tree with a rope to prevent it from being swept away by the strong current. After learning about the disruption, Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) workers Bande Nawaz, Praveen and Basavaraj took up the challenging task of reconnecting the line.

Nawaz, Praveen and a local resident entered the flooded stream, held on to the power line and the rope attached to it and swam to the opposite bank. Basavaraj and other workers on the bank assisted them in positioning the line.