Karnataka: MESCOM Workers Swim Across Flooded River To Restore Power to 12 Houses
MESCOM workers swam through a swollen river in rain-hit Dakshina Kannada to reconnect a damaged power line serving 12 houses.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada: Three power department workers risked their lives by entering a swollen stream to restore electricity to around 12 houses in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district amid incessant rains, officials said.
The operation was carried out in the Doomadka area of Bettampady village in Puttur taluk, where the overflowing Seere river had disrupted the power supply. A tree that fell on the power line had snapped two of the four wires, causing them to fall into the river and leaving around 12 houses on the other side without electricity.
Local resident Janu Naik and his family had tied the power line to a tree with a rope to prevent it from being swept away by the strong current. After learning about the disruption, Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) workers Bande Nawaz, Praveen and Basavaraj took up the challenging task of reconnecting the line.
Nawaz, Praveen and a local resident entered the flooded stream, held on to the power line and the rope attached to it and swam to the opposite bank. Basavaraj and other workers on the bank assisted them in positioning the line.
Despite the heavy rain and waterlogging, the workers reached the designated location and completed the reconnection work, restoring electricity to the affected households. Putthu J, junior engineer at MESCOM’s Bettampady branch, was present at the spot and guided the workers during the operation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bande Nawaz said, "Reconnecting the wires during the rainy season when the river is flowing is a very difficult task. If the connection had not been established, many houses in this area would have remained in the dark. We bravely operated and restored the electricity connection. This is our duty."
He also thanked senior officials and local residents for their support and cooperation during the operation. Senior MESCOM officials appreciated the workers for their courage and dedication in restoring power despite the adverse weather conditions.
Footage of the operation has been widely shared on social media, with people praising the workers for risking their lives to restore electricity to the affected households.
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