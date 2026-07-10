MBA Graduate, Who Bought Cigarettes With Counterfeit Notes, Arrested In Bengaluru
Police said Rudresh bought a packet of cigarettes by giving a fake Rs 500 note, and the shop owner noticed it after he left.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a joint operation, the police from Tumkur and Madanayakanahalli in Bengaluru arrested a 41-year-old man who bought a packet of cigarettes using fake currency.
The accused, Rudresh (41), who hails from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, is an MBA graduate.
Earlier, in 2024, the Davangere police had arrested six accused including Rudresh on charges of circulating fake notes.
According to sources, on July 2, Rudresh came with his friend and bought a packet of cigarettes from a shop near Hosahalli Kaimara in Tumkur district. He gave a Rs 500 note, and the shop owner Anjana Shetty returned Rs 370 in change. When the shop owner carefully examined the Rs 500 note given by the accused, she found it was fake.
Anjana Shetty immediately filed a complaint with the Huliyaru police station. She also provided information that the accused had arrived in a blue Maruti Alto car.
Based on this information, the police used vehicle-tracking and technical surveillance to trace Rudresh to the Madanayakanahalli area of Bengaluru.
Later, when a team from the Huliyaru and Madanayakanahalli police stations raided Rudresh's house in Gangondanahalli, he tried to escape leaving his family behind. However, the police arrested the accused who was hiding under a sofa.
Rudresh was one among the six persons held by the Davanagere police in January 2024 for circulating fake currency. At that time, the police had seized Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination fake notes worth Rs 7.7 lakh from them. Police said Rudresh restarted the counterfeit currency business after his release from jail.
Rudresh had taken up this business when he could not find work anywhere due to losses in business during the Covid period. He used to target crowded areas like fairs and shops, circulating counterfeit notes, the then Davangere District Superintendent of Police had said at the time of Rudresh's arrest.
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