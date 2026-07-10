ETV Bharat / state

MBA Graduate, Who Bought Cigarettes With Counterfeit Notes, Arrested In Bengaluru

Police said Rudresh has been in the business of circulating fake currency since 2021 ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a joint operation, the police from Tumkur and Madanayakanahalli in Bengaluru arrested a 41-year-old man who bought a packet of cigarettes using fake currency.

The accused, Rudresh (41), who hails from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, is an MBA graduate.

Earlier, in 2024, the Davangere police had arrested six accused including Rudresh on charges of circulating fake notes.

According to sources, on July 2, Rudresh came with his friend and bought a packet of cigarettes from a shop near Hosahalli Kaimara in Tumkur district. He gave a Rs 500 note, and the shop owner Anjana Shetty returned Rs 370 in change. When the shop owner carefully examined the Rs 500 note given by the accused, she found it was fake.