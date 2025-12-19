ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Govt School Attracts Students With Rs 5000 Fixed Deposit Initiative

Mangaluru: At a time when many government schools across Karnataka are struggling with low student attendance, a Kannada-medium government school in Mangaluru district has come up with a thoughtful step to encourage student enrollment.

Ashoka Nagar Upper Primary School, a nearly 100-year-old institution, is facilitating opening of free bank accounts for newly admitted students. An amount of Rs 5000 is being deposited in each child's name to motivate parents to opt for government schooling.

Authorities said this is for the first time in the district that such an experiment has been made to open free bank accounts with the help of donors to attract children.

For the academic year 2025-26, bank accounts have been opened for 17 students from classes 1 to 3. A teacher, Joy Samvita, said, "The initiative has attracted and benefited 17 students this year, including 10 from Class 1 and seven from Classes 2 and 3."

The school has facilitated Rs 5,000 fixed deposit in the bank in the name of each student for a period of five years. The amount required for these 17 students was sponsored by businessman Dinakar Rao. After five years, the amount will grow to Rs 6,690.