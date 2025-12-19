Mangaluru Govt School Attracts Students With Rs 5000 Fixed Deposit Initiative
A unique experiment has been launched by Ashoka Nagar Upper Primary School in Mangaluru, where free bank accounts are being opened for newly admitted students.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
Mangaluru: At a time when many government schools across Karnataka are struggling with low student attendance, a Kannada-medium government school in Mangaluru district has come up with a thoughtful step to encourage student enrollment.
Ashoka Nagar Upper Primary School, a nearly 100-year-old institution, is facilitating opening of free bank accounts for newly admitted students. An amount of Rs 5000 is being deposited in each child's name to motivate parents to opt for government schooling.
Authorities said this is for the first time in the district that such an experiment has been made to open free bank accounts with the help of donors to attract children.
For the academic year 2025-26, bank accounts have been opened for 17 students from classes 1 to 3. A teacher, Joy Samvita, said, "The initiative has attracted and benefited 17 students this year, including 10 from Class 1 and seven from Classes 2 and 3."
The school has facilitated Rs 5,000 fixed deposit in the bank in the name of each student for a period of five years. The amount required for these 17 students was sponsored by businessman Dinakar Rao. After five years, the amount will grow to Rs 6,690.
The money can only be withdrawn if the child continues to study in the same school for the full five years. School authorities said that the initiative is aimed at encouraging sustained education in Kannada-medium government schools.
At present, all enrolled students attend the schools regularly, authorities said.
While the school authorities complained that the institution receives limited government support, they said local organisations and donors are extending support for the future of the children. While there are no full-time government-appointed teachers, all guest teachers are engaged with the support of the local community.
Along with the academics, students are also offered free training in other co-curricular activities like Yakshagana, Karate, painting, yoga and meditation. These classes are being conducted for interested students at a nearby residence with the support of donors. Former student B Srinivasa said, "Ever since the initiative was launched, the enrolment has increased compared to previous years."
