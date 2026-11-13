ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Mandya Woman Presumed Murdered Seven Years Ago Found Alive; Accused Spent 2.5 Years In Jail

Manju (left) who went missing on July 3, 2019 and Rajesh who was convicted for the 'murder'. ( ETV Bharat )

Mandya (Karnataka): In a startling turn of events, a woman who was presumed murdered after going missing seven years ago has been found alive in Karnataka’s Mandya district. The discovery has raised serious questions about the investigation that led to a man being arrested and charged with her murder, and spending nearly two-and-a-half years in prison.

Rajesh, a resident of Ragimuddanahalli in Pandavapura, was arrested in 2021 in connection with the alleged 'murder' of Manju. He was released on bail in January 2024.

The woman was traced to Nagamangala following information received by Rajesh’s lawyer, Natesh, who alerted the authorities on Wednesday (November 11, 2026). She was subsequently handed over to the Bindiganavile police and shifted to a women’s shelter.

According to the police, Manju went missing on July 3, 2019. Her father, Nagaraju, had lodged a missing-person complaint at the Pandavapura police station. During the initial investigation, police reportedly found that her last phone call had been made using a mobile phone belonging to Rajesh, whom she had met at the Pandavapura bus stand.

In 2021, Nagaraju approached the police again, alleging that Rajesh had taken his daughter away on the day she went missing, murdered her and dumped her body in a canal. Based on the complaint, the then investigating officer, Police Inspector Prabhakar, arrested Rajesh and filed a chargesheet under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajesh has alleged that he was tortured in police custody and threatened with the arrest of his family members. He claimed that the pressure forced him to confess to a crime he had not committed.

In her statement to the media, Manju said she had left home because she was forced into a marriage against her wishes. She said she had since married another man and was leading her life independently. She also claimed that she was unaware that a murder case had been registered in connection with her disappearance and said she did not know Rajesh.

Mandya SP Orders Inquiry

Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr V J Shobha Rani said Manju had been married to a person named Manjunath by her father in 2019 but later returned to her parental home, citing ill health. A missing-person case was registered on July 3 that year after she disappeared.