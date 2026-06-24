ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Man Suspected To Have Links With Pakistan-Based Terror Organisation Held In Davangere

Davangere: A man suspected of having links with a Pakistan-based terror organisation was arrested in this district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Suhail (20), is a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said. He had recently arrived in Harihar taluk, where he was working as a painter, police added.

The accused was picked up on Tuesday in a joint operation with intelligence officials following inputs from the National Investigation Agency. "We secured the accused and handed him over to the investigating agency concerned," a senior police officer said, without divulging further details.

According to police, suspected terror-related material was found on his WhatsApp account, and he was allegedly in contact with several persons based in Pakistan.

The arrest comes weeks after two men were arrested from Tumakuru and Davangere districts on June 4 for allegedly maintaining contact through social media with a Pakistan-based individual and conspiring to carry out activities prejudicial to India's national security.

Confirming the arrest, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said a Uttar Pradesh native arrested was found to have been in contact with some Pakistanis. The minister underlined further details would emerge only after the investigation is completed.