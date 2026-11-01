Man Kills Wife, Two Children, Then Dies By Suicide In Karnataka
Raichur Police suspect the man took the drastic step following losses incurred in business.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Raichur: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children, aged seven and 10 years, before dying by suicide in Karnataka's Raichur district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred in Jalalanagar area. The family has been identified as Vishnu, a resident of Jalalanagar, his wife Aruna (36), and their children, Shloka (10) and Khushi (7).
According to preliminary information, there are no wounds on the bodies and it is suspected that Vishnu allegedly suffocated his wife and children with a pillow. He then died by suicide on the railway tracks.
Raichur district Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of death will be revealed from the post-mortem report.
Vishnu worked as a clerk and was also involved in a business. Relatives suggested he may have taken the drastic step due to losses incurred in his business.
The SP said it has been revealed that Vishnu had previously told relatives he intended to end his life following losses suffered in business.
Giri said a minor boy, who was also in the house, woke up at 8 am, and discovered the woman and the two children lying unconscious. "He alerted relatives and we were subsequently informed. Police personnel arrived at the scene and began searching for Vishnu, whose body was later found near the railway tracks in Shakti Nagar," he said.
Market Yard police visited the scene and conducted an inspection and bodies have been sent to the mortuary at RIMS Hospital in the city for autopsy.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).