ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Two Children, Then Dies By Suicide In Karnataka

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Raichur: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children, aged seven and 10 years, before dying by suicide in Karnataka's Raichur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jalalanagar area. The family has been identified as Vishnu, a resident of Jalalanagar, his wife Aruna (36), and their children, Shloka (10) and Khushi (7).

According to preliminary information, there are no wounds on the bodies and it is suspected that Vishnu allegedly suffocated his wife and children with a pillow. He then died by suicide on the railway tracks. Raichur district Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of death will be revealed from the post-mortem report. Vishnu worked as a clerk and was also involved in a business. Relatives suggested he may have taken the drastic step due to losses incurred in his business.