ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Man Killed In Fight Over Rs 10 At Petrol Pump

Raichur: A fight over just Rs 10 resulted in the murder of a man at a petrol pump in Raichur town, 400km north of Bengaluru, on Wednesday night. The Idapanur police arrested 6 persons in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Meghanath (42). Ravi, Veeresh, Narasimha, Mareppa, Ramesh and Praveen have been arrested in this case.

On the night of July 8, a fight broke out between Meghanath's friend Mahesh and the staff of the Hanchinala petrol pump because Mahesh reportedly received Rs 10 less in change. As the argument began between both sides, Nagaraj and Meghanath tried to intervene and resolve the matter. Soon, the argument escalated into a fight with the petrol pump staff attacking Meghanath and his friends.