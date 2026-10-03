ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Man, In Contact With Pakistan-Based Terrorist, Held

Bidar: A 24-year-old man from Bidar's Bhalki Taluk has been arrested on terror charges for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan-based designated terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, police said on Saturday. The arrested Vishal Kumar Metre was in touch with Bhatti through WhatsApp and Instagram and discussed illegal firearms.

Police said Metre of Yenkoor village was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan, besides Ashu Sharma of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Bhai of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and persons involved in illegal arms smuggling and sale.

When police questioned him, he initially denied having links with terrorist organisations or illegal arms networks. He also declined to hand over his phone but ultimately yielded.

"On conducting a preliminary examination of his mobile phone and checking his Instagram and WhatsApp applications, it was found that he had used these applications to establish contact with Pakistan-based designated terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Rana Hunain," the FIR said.

Metre was also in contact with Nomi Khan and had conversations concerning the illegal smuggling and sale of firearms. The FIR further alleged that Hunain sent Metre links to WhatsApp channels named "Rahe Haq" and "RANA BHAI 333", which he allegedly joined. He viewed posts and videos described by police as "anti-national and prejudicial" to India's unity and sovereignty.