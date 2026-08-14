ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Man held In Kalaburagi Over Alleged 'Anti-national' Social Media Activities

Kalaburagi: A 23-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested in connection with alleged "anti-national" activities on social media, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sameer, a native of Sadarpur village in Sitapur district of UP, they said.

Police said the man came here about eight ago and has been working as a labourer. He was detained following a raid conducted on Wednesday evening after police received information though its technical social media monitoring, information-sharing and information-portal mechanisms, they said.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D told PTI that the man was found to be following multiple Instagram accounts allegedly engaged in anti-national and radical activities.

A case was registered at University police station here against him under sections 113(3) (terrorist act) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was arrested for his alleged involvement in such social media activities, he said.

Later, addressing a press conference here, the Commissioner said Sameer was taken into custody and questioned following his suspicious activities on social media. It was confirmed that he was following certain anti-national social media accounts and was in contact with their handlers.

According to him, over the last few days, the accused was found to be in continuous contact with certain anti-national social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. He was following these accounts and was allegedly engaging in activities that encouraged or promoted the content posted on them.