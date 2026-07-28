Karnataka Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife, Recording Videos Of Crime
Following a marital dispute, a Bagalkot man allegedly killed his wife, recorded videos and was later arrested by police. Reports Anand Bhalabnjan.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Bagalkot: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who is accused of attacking her with an iron rod, hanging her and recording videos of the incident in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, police said. The shocking incident took place in Galagali village of Bilagi taluk on Monday.
The victim has been identified as Bhagyashree (23), while the accused, her husband Praveen Jagaluru, has been arrested.
According to the police complaint filed by the woman's parents, Praveen allegedly assaulted Bhagyashree with an iron rod following an argument before hanging her to death. They further alleged that after the incident, he recorded videos of Bhagyashree's body as well as himself and shared them with his friends and family members.
Police said Bhagyashree had been staying at her parents' home in Mahalingapura for the past two months after marital disputes. Following the intervention of elders, she returned to her husband's house on Monday. However, the couple allegedly got into another argument later that evening.
The deceased's parents alleged in their complaint that the accused killed Bhagyashree over suspicions of an illicit relationship. The couple had married six years ago after a love marriage and have a young son.
Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said Praveen was arrested based on the complaint lodged by Bhagyashree's father. During the investigation, police visited the spot. They recovered two beer bottles, an iron rod allegedly used in the assault and a mobile phone, all of which have been seized as evidence.
Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman's death.
Also Read: