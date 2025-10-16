ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Warn Of Decline In Standards As Karnataka Lowers SSLC, PUC Pass Marks To 33%

Aishwarya, an academician who has taught in a private school for over a decade, called the decision “an attempt to cover up long-standing failures in public education.” She argued that the government has failed to address chronic issues such as teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of resources.

Many teachers and academicians, however, have expressed serious reservations about the government’s move, saying it may lead to a further decline in educational quality rather than improving learning outcomes.

Alongside this, the government plans to upgrade 800 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) with improved infrastructure and integrated education from primary to pre-university levels.

“The move will help create a uniform passing system across the country and reduce stress among students,” Bangarappa said, adding that the amendment was based on recommendations from the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission 2. The decision follows a draft notification process in which the department reportedly received 701 letters supporting the amendment.

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa has announced that the minimum passing marks for SSLC and Second PUC exams will be reduced from 35% to 33% from the 2025–26 academic year. The change, he said, aligns the state with CBSE and other national boards.

“For the past 10 to 15 years, we’ve seen no proper recruitment in government schools,” she said. “Many schools are running with just one teacher, and thousands depend on guest teachers. Lowering the passing marks does not solve these fundamental problems; it only hides them.”

Aishwarya added that children’s basic learning levels are alarmingly low. “Students in the second standard can’t do simple addition, and third standard children struggle to read a single English sentence. Instead of lowering standards, the government should invest in strengthening early learning and teacher capacity.”

On the government’s plan to establish Karnataka Public Schools, she remarked, “Creating a few showcase schools while shutting down smaller ones is not reform. It’s an eye-wash. If the distance to the nearest school increases from three to five kilometres, many children, especially in rural areas, will simply drop out.”

Prakash Patil, President of the Kamalapur Taluka Teachers Association, said the government should have held consultations before announcing the change. “This decision affects every teacher and student, yet we were not consulted. Instead of policy shortcuts, the government should focus on saving government schools,” he told ETV Bharat.

Patil argued that the new policy may harm students’ motivation and the credibility of results. “Internal marks and easy objective questions already make it possible to pass without real understanding. Reducing the passing mark further will only worsen this. Education is not about inflating pass percentages, it’s about real learning,” he said.

He added that the system now prioritises government image over student learning. “Teachers face pressure to show 100% results. If students fail, it’s seen as the teacher’s fault, so everyone tries to push students through. This has turned education into a numbers game.”



Mixed reactions from educationists



Bibi Aaisha Soudagar, Principal of St. Peter’s School, said the decision has both benefits and risks. “Reducing the pass mark to 33% may reduce exam fear and help rural students complete their education,” she said. “But we must also consider the long-term impact. Students might stop taking academics seriously if 33% is seen as enough to pass.”

Aaisha Soudagar added that such policies could harm competitiveness among students. “In an AI-driven world, children need stronger fundamentals. We cannot prepare them for the future by lowering standards today.”



She also pointed out implementation issues in new education initiatives like the Lesson-Based Assessment (LBA) and Co-Curricular Activities (CCA) programs. “These were introduced suddenly without proper teacher training. The LBA app doesn’t work properly, and teachers are overburdened. Instead of improving learning, it has increased stress for both teachers and students,” she said.



Bhagya, a retired government teacher, said the decision could reduce children’s seriousness toward studies. “Students who already find it hard to focus will now aim only for 33%. This will discourage real effort and further weaken learning levels,” she said.

Educationists across Karnataka agree that the government must balance inclusivity with quality. While the reduction in pass marks may ease pressure on students, many say the state’s focus should be on teacher recruitment, training, and infrastructure, not on changing numbers.

As Aishwarya summed up, “Our children can excel. They don’t need lower standards, they need real support.”

