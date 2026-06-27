Karnataka: Lorry Hits Car On NH 63, Five Killed At Koppal
The driver of the lorry lost control, crossed the divider and hit the Omni vehicle coming from the other side.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Koppal: Five people died and two are in critical condition in a horrific road accident that occurred on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Kuknoor taluk of Koppal district on Saturday morning.
Residents of Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district were on their way to Mantralayam, the pilgrim village in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, in an Omni vehicle. The accident occurred when the driver of an Ashok Leyland lorry travelling on a nearby road lost control and crossed the divider and hit the Omni vehicle coming from the other side.
In the accident, Kenchamma Balekai (35), Amrita Kotyal (25), Ramesh Bellari (45) and Praveen Balekai (23) died on the spot, while Chinmaya (30), who was seriously injured, died at the Koppal District Hospital.
Six people injured in the accident have been admitted to the Koppal District Hospital, two of whom are in critical condition. The Kukanur police visited the scene and inspected it, registered a case and are continuing the investigation.
Haveri MP Posts Condolence
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, now the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Haveri, posted on X: "The news of the deaths and injuries of those on their way to visit the Mantralayam in a horrific road accident that occurred near Bhanapur in Koppal district is very painful. There are reports that some people from Rattihalli taluk in Haveri district have died and many have been injured. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. May God give their families the strength to bear this grief. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. The state government should immediately announce appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased. I also demand that the injured be provided with the best medical treatment and all necessary assistance."
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