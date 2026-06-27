ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Lorry Hits Car On NH 63, Five Killed At Koppal

Koppal: Five people died and two are in critical condition in a horrific road accident that occurred on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Kuknoor taluk of Koppal district on Saturday morning.

Residents of Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district were on their way to Mantralayam, the pilgrim village in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, in an Omni vehicle. The accident occurred when the driver of an Ashok Leyland lorry travelling on a nearby road lost control and crossed the divider and hit the Omni vehicle coming from the other side.

In the accident, Kenchamma Balekai (35), Amrita Kotyal (25), Ramesh Bellari (45) and Praveen Balekai (23) died on the spot, while Chinmaya (30), who was seriously injured, died at the Koppal District Hospital.