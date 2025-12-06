ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Lokayukta Inspector Charred To Death As Car Hits Divider And Catches Fire

Dharwad: Haveri Lokayukta Inspector Panchaksharaiah Salimath was charred to death after his car hit a road divider and caught fire on the outskirts of Annigeri town in Dharwad district on Friday night.

Salimath's body was burnt beyond recognition and was identified based on the ring on his hand and the car's registration number, police said. Salimath, a resident of Murugoda in Belagavi district, is survived by his wife and two children. Police said Salimath was travelling in his car via Hubballi to meet his family in Gadag.

It is suspected that the incident occurred when the car hit a road divider on the national highway and caught fire, and was completely burned due to the force of the collision. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Annigeri police station.

Salimath had been on duty at Dharwad Rural and Hubballi Suburban police stations for some time. He was transferred from Bailahongal in Belagavi district to the Haveri Lokayukta office as a PSI one-and-a-half months back.