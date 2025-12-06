Karnataka Lokayukta Inspector Charred To Death As Car Hits Divider And Catches Fire
Panchaksharaiah Salimath was travelling to Gadag from Haveri when his car hit a divider and caught fire killing him on the spot.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Dharwad: Haveri Lokayukta Inspector Panchaksharaiah Salimath was charred to death after his car hit a road divider and caught fire on the outskirts of Annigeri town in Dharwad district on Friday night.
Salimath's body was burnt beyond recognition and was identified based on the ring on his hand and the car's registration number, police said. Salimath, a resident of Murugoda in Belagavi district, is survived by his wife and two children. Police said Salimath was travelling in his car via Hubballi to meet his family in Gadag.
It is suspected that the incident occurred when the car hit a road divider on the national highway and caught fire, and was completely burned due to the force of the collision. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Annigeri police station.
Salimath had been on duty at Dharwad Rural and Hubballi Suburban police stations for some time. He was transferred from Bailahongal in Belagavi district to the Haveri Lokayukta office as a PSI one-and-a-half months back.
Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya, said Salimath left Haveri for Gadag at around 5 pm. "His car hit the divider near Bhadrapur and Annigeri. Later, the petrol tank leaked and caught fire, and Salimath died on the spot. As per preliminary information, Salimath was the only occupant of the car. Further investigation is being conducted in this regard, the SP said.
Hubballi-Dharwad city police commissioner N Shashikumar said, Salimath was a 2003 batch officer and was posted as a Lokayukta Inspector in Haveri. He had previously rendered good service in many places, including Hubballi and Kalaburagi.
Shashikumar said Salimath had worked with him in Sedam for three years. "When I was SP of Kalaburagi, he worked with me in Sedam for three years. As the leader of a team, he used to do all the work diligently. He was an efficient officer and shared a good relationship with people and officials. He left behind young children and a family. May God give his family the strength to bear the grief," he said.
