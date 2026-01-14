ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Legislature To Pass Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act During Session Starting January 22

A special cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to convene the session from 22 inviting the Governor to address the joint session on the first day. After the Governor's address, both sessions will take up the VBGRAMG Act for discussion and pass a resolution against it.

Bengaluru: A week after officially rejecting the VBGRAMG Act, the Karnataka Government is now set to pass a resolution against the newly enacted VBGRAMG Act in the joint session of the state legislature to be held from January 22 to 31.

"In the session, the VBGRAMG Act and its impact on society and the rural economy will be discussed in detail, and a resolution will be passed seeking its withdrawal and restoration of the old MGNREGA," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Patil said that the Karnataka Government will oppose the new Act tooth and nail as it takes away the right to employment from the rural population, besides weakening village panchayats. "We will also go to the people's court by creating awareness about the negative impact the new Act will have on the rural economy," he added.

To a question on whether the Government is taking a confrontational route in the matter, Patil said the Government will take suitable decisions to protect the rights of the people and the state. "When an effort is being made to snatch away the rights of our people, the state government cannot sit quiet. From creating awareness among people to passing a resolution against it, we will do everything possible to put pressure on the Union Government to drop the new Act, which is anti-poor and anti-people," Patil said.

He also said not only Karnataka, but six to seven states, including Punjab and Tamil Nadu, have already raised their voices against the new Act. "We are not opposing it just because the share of the states has been increased. It is also not about just giving employment. But it is about how the rights of the poor are being taken away. Under MGNREGA, people had the right to demand compensation if work was not given to them. The panchayats were the sole authority to decide on works to be taken. But the VBGRAMG Act takes away all these rights. This allows officers to decide which works to be taken under which panchayat limits and makes people work under contractors. We are opposing this," he said.