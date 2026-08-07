Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti Resigns After No-Confidence Motion Threat
Horatti was under pressure to resign after the BJP-JDS coalition lost its majority in the Upper House.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned from his post on Friday, succumbing to pressure from the Congress.
After meeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar twice in the day, Horatti tendered his resignation to Legislative Council Secretary Jyoti this afternoon.
An MLC for 45 years, Horatti holds an entry in the Limca Book of Records for winning the Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency eight consecutive times.
Horatti had earlier announced that he would resign on August 14, the day the state legislature's monsoon session begins. But he changed his decision after meeting the CM.
"They (Congress) asked me to resign and I have resigned. There was no pressure on me," Horatti said.
For the past few days, Horatti was under pressure to step down because the BJP-JDS coalition, to which he belonged, lost its majority in the 75-member house. The Congress has 38 members, while the BJP-JDS combine has 30. Five seats are vacant.
Initially, Horatti was reluctant to resign citing the precedent that a sitting Chairman is not removed regardless of their party's strength.
But the Congress which announced senior MLC Saleem Ahmed's name for the post, kept insisting on Horatti's ouster. The CM himself called Horatti twice requesting his resignation. The Congress even threatened to move a no-confidence motion if he did not step down.
Following unrelenting pressure, Horatti agreed to resign on August 14 but not without explaining the reasons for his resignation.
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