ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti Resigns After No-Confidence Motion Threat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti resigned from his post on Friday, succumbing to pressure from the Congress.

After meeting Chief Minister D K Shivakumar twice in the day, Horatti tendered his resignation to Legislative Council Secretary Jyoti this afternoon.

An MLC for 45 years, Horatti holds an entry in the Limca Book of Records for winning the Karnataka West Teachers' Constituency eight consecutive times.

Horatti had earlier announced that he would resign on August 14, the day the state legislature's monsoon session begins. But he changed his decision after meeting the CM.

"They (Congress) asked me to resign and I have resigned. There was no pressure on me," Horatti said.