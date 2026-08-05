ETV Bharat / state

CM Asked For Resignation; Will Decide After Discussing With Opposition Leaders: Karnataka LC Chairman

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar phoned him requesting his resignation from the post, adding that he would decide after discussing the matter with BJP and JD(S) leaders. He also asserted that electing the council chairman and assembly speaker is the prerogative of the House, not the high command of a political party.

This development followed a letter from the Congress high command to CM Shivakumar on Monday approving Saleem Ahmed as the nominee for chairman of the state legislative council and Umashree for deputy chairperson, along with the list of ministers who were sworn in on Monday. The party had also approved the names of G S Patil as the nominee for the post of Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna for Deputy Speaker.

"The chief minister called me and requested that I resign and cooperate to prevent embarrassment, as the party has sent the name (for the new chairman).... I will discuss this with opposition leaders and decide," Horatti told reporters. Horatti, an eight-time MLC, has his current term till July 2028.