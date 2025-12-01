ETV Bharat / state

CM Siddaramaiah To Visit Shivakumar’s Residence For Breakfast On Dec 2

On the Karnataka leadership issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, addresses a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, November 29, 2025.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, addresses a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, November 29, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar’s residence on December 2, in an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of power tussle within the ruling Congress in the state, official sources said on Monday. This comes days after Shivakumar visited the CM’s residence for a similar breakfast meeting.

Following the initial meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that “there won’t be any confusion”. On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.

The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah’s continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8. “As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar’s residence for breakfast tomorrow,” official sources said.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Also Read:

  1. Karnataka Leadership Row: 'No Differences, We Are United', Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar After Breakfast Meet
  2. 'Every Promise Will Be Fulfilled': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds To Shivakumar's Cryptic Message

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA LEADERSHIP ROW
KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH
KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.