Karnataka Leadership Row: 'No Differences, We Are United', Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar After Breakfast Meet

Later, in a joint press conference, Siddaramaiah said the "unity" between the two will continue. "We are together -- myself and DCM Shivakumar are united and there are no differences...there will be no differences in the future.. We have decided to follow whatever the (party) high command says...We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections. We discussed that we will go together," the Karnataka CM said.

Siddaramaiah had invited DKS for breakfast at the behest of the Congress high command to hold discussions on the raging leadership issue. Shivakumar, in a social media post, this morning said, "Met Hon’ble CM Shri @siddaramaiah avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead."

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar put up a show of unity after their "productive" breakfast meeting on Saturday in the midst of a leadership row in the state.

Accusing the BJP and JDS of making false allegations, Siddaramaiah said the two parties have made statements that they will bring a no-confidence motion. "They are only 60, and the JDS is 18. They cannot match our numbers. We are 140. This is a futile exercise. We will confront their false allegations," he said.

Siddaramaiah said some MLAs want to become ministers, so they may have gone to meet the party high command. "This does not mean that they are against the leadership. Some of them spoke to me and told me why they went to Delhi. Whatever the high command says, we will go by that," he said.

Speaking during the press conference, Shivakumar also reiterated that whatever the party high command would say, they would follow it. "There is no group. Even now, we are working together. Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM. We are working together," he said.

Calling themselves "loyal soldiers" of the party, he said they are confident that Congress will retain power i Karnataka in 2028, and "move forward" in 2029 as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"We have worked together. The people of Karnataka have given us a massive mandate. It is our responsibility to fulfill all the promises we made to the people of Karnataka... Today, we discussed our strategy for the 2028 assembly elections and how to deal with the opposition. They may try to raise many issues. We are prepared to respond," the deputy CM said.

The power struggle in the Karnataka Congress has reached a breaking point after Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office on November 20 and Shivakumar staking claim for the top post, citing an undisclosed power-sharing agreement the party broached between him and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Rahul Gandhi immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections. The party high command reportedly decided to reward both for their efforts to bring the party to power with a 30-month tenure each.

Siddaramaiah, on several occasions, dismissed the existence of any power-sharing agreement besides saying he would continue as the CM till 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, has been putting pressure on party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to honour the agreement and make him the CM.