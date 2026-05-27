ETV Bharat / state

CM Siddaramaiah Calls Cabinet Breakfast Amid Resignation Rumours

In this image posted on May 26, 2026, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a breakfast meeting with ministers and legislators, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Amid speculation that he will step down, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to host a crucial breakfast meeting for his cabinet colleagues on Thursday morning, official sources said.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted by a last-minute change to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s tour plan. Initially scheduled to return to Bengaluru this afternoon, Shivakumar revised his tour plan to leave Delhi early Thursday morning to attend the breakfast meeting at the CM's official residence here.

Speculation is mounting that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation from the CM's post in a couple of days, mostly on Thursday, to clear the path for Shivakumar. The development follows the Congress high command reportedly requesting a leadership change in the state and offering Siddaramaiah a central role in the party along with a Rajya Sabha seat.

As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role. According to sources, Siddaramaiah might have resolved to step down as the message came directly from Rahul Gandhi. The CM had been repeatedly saying that he would exit if asked by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

However, the Congress on Tuesday termed as "mere speculation" the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka and asserted that the day-long discussions between the central and state top brass were solely focused on the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and the state legislative council.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and some of his cabinet colleagues, who had accompanied him to Delhi, returned to Bengaluru late last night. He held closed-door meetings with Ministers even after arriving here, as per reports.