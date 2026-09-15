‘Democracy Is India’s Soul’: Karnataka Leaders Call For Youth Leadership, Free Elections And Constitutional Values
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said leadership is shaped by challenges and urged educational institutions to provide students opportunities to participate in disciplined elections.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Calling democracy the 'soul of India', Karnataka leaders on Tuesday stressed the need to protect voting rights, strengthen constitutional values and prepare young people to take an active role in public life.
Speaking at the International Day of Democracy programme at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said leadership is shaped by challenges and urged educational institutions to provide students opportunities to participate in disciplined elections. Recalling setbacks he faced in school, college and early political life, he said perseverance eventually took him from student politics to the Chief Minister’s office.
"A leader faces obstacles at every step. Young people must come forward to become leaders, and a true leader is one who creates more leaders,” Shivakumar said.
He announced plans to conduct model parliaments in schools and colleges, drawing inspiration from Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa. “Everyone should get an opportunity to demonstrate leadership. We do not know where that spark exists,” he said.
Shivakumar said democracy should not be understood merely as elections or choosing representatives. “Real democracy gives people dignity, respect and the right to live. If people fear the government, it is dictatorship. When the government respects people, it is democracy,” he said.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, he claimed nearly one crore people could face loss of voting rights and said efforts were being made to provide permanent residence and income certificates to 47 lakh people to facilitate their inclusion in electoral rolls. "Nobody should lose the right to vote," he said.
‘Damage to Electoral System Will Hurt Vulnerable First’
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said democracy thrives where elections are free and fair, human rights and press freedom are respected, citizens participate in governance and institutions remain accountable.
"We have a responsibility to hand over a better political system to the younger generation," he said, noting that nearly 65% of India’s population is young. He said constitutional and democratic values must therefore be instilled among Gen Z.
Parameshwara alleged that attempts to weaken the electoral system would first hurt Dalits, backward classes and minorities. Citing Dr BR Ambedkar, he said political democracy cannot survive without social democracy and defended reservation as a constitutional measure intended to bring historically oppressed communities into the mainstream.
₹660 Crore Push for Residential Schools
Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa said ₹660 crore has been earmarked towards achieving the goal of one residential school in every hobli, with approval sought for the remaining 65 to 70 schools. Karnataka’s 874 residential schools currently educate more than 2.23 lakh students, recording results ranging from 95% to 99%.
He said 2.22 lakh students were also studying in 2,011 Social Welfare Department hostels and called for their comprehensive modernisation. He also sought promotions for 540 wardens and cooking staff who have reportedly gone without career advancement for two decades.
Muniyappa said a Youth Parliament initiative has begun across districts. A state-level programme involving 224 students, one selected from each Assembly constituency, will be held on Constitution Day, November 26, with the aim of nurturing democratic awareness and constitutional responsibility among the next generation.