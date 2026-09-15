ETV Bharat / state

‘Democracy Is India’s Soul’: Karnataka Leaders Call For Youth Leadership, Free Elections And Constitutional Values

Bengaluru: Calling democracy the 'soul of India', Karnataka leaders on Tuesday stressed the need to protect voting rights, strengthen constitutional values and prepare young people to take an active role in public life.

Speaking at the International Day of Democracy programme at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said leadership is shaped by challenges and urged educational institutions to provide students opportunities to participate in disciplined elections. Recalling setbacks he faced in school, college and early political life, he said perseverance eventually took him from student politics to the Chief Minister’s office.

"A leader faces obstacles at every step. Young people must come forward to become leaders, and a true leader is one who creates more leaders,” Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaking at the International Day of Democracy programme in Bengaluru on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

He announced plans to conduct model parliaments in schools and colleges, drawing inspiration from Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa. “Everyone should get an opportunity to demonstrate leadership. We do not know where that spark exists,” he said.

Shivakumar said democracy should not be understood merely as elections or choosing representatives. “Real democracy gives people dignity, respect and the right to live. If people fear the government, it is dictatorship. When the government respects people, it is democracy,” he said.