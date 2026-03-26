Karnataka Lawmakers Demand Four VIP Tickets Each For IPL Matches
The issue cropped up during a debate in the Assembly on the Government's proposal to build a sports complex
Published : March 26, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka legislators cutting across party lines demanded four VIP tickets each on IPL match days and preferential treatment for themselves and their family members at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during matches.
The issue cropped up during a debate in the Assembly on the Government's proposal to build a sports complex, including a cricket stadium, on the land of the now-defunct Jakkur Flying School.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka and other BJP members opposed the proposal, questioning why the government should build a cricket stadium when the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is wealthy enough to build many such stadiums on its own.
"You are trying to help an organization which has crores of money. They don't even give one ticket to MLAs for IPL matches. We have to beg (for tickets)," said Ashoka. He stated that the Government gave the 16 acres of land on which the Chinnaswamy Stadium is built to KSCA for a monthly rent of just Rs 1,600. "Despite that, the KSCA is not giving tickets to MLAs," he said.
He also suggested that the Government cancel the bar licenses issued to KSCA to serve liquor at some lounges in the stadium. "The land is given to them for cricket. Why do they need a bar license in a stadium? Issue a notice and ask them to close the bar sections. They will automatically fall in line," he said.
BJP MLA Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan said building a cricket stadium should not be the government's priority. "Why should the government build a cricket stadium? The KSCA is rich enough to build its own infrastructure," he said.
Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar said each MLA used to get two tickets earlier. Now it has been cut to one. "Moreover, they make us sit down (in ordinary galleries). It is nothing but humiliation. The government should therefore direct KSCA to issue at least five tickets each to MLAs and also build a separate lounge for lawmakers," he demanded. "We are not asking for tickets free of cost. We are ready to pay," he added.
Assembly Speaker U T Khader also joined the chorus and directed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, to take the ticket issue seriously. "Right now, we are getting ordinary tickets. MLAs have to stand in queues, and personnel there won't know them and won't show respect," he said while suggesting Shivakumar tell KSCA that MLAs should get a minimum of four tickets.
Shivakumar sought to end the debate, saying he would speak to the KSCA President and arrange for tickets. "I can understand the concerns of MLAs. I am also a member of KSCA. I will speak to them and see what best can be done," he said.
No closure of Jakkur Flying School
Shivakumar said the government has not taken any decision on shifting the flying schools out of Bengaluru city and build a sports complex on its premises at Jakkur. He accepted that the proposal to build a sports complex had come before the cabinet meeting for approval, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to defer it indefinitely.
Ashoka demanded that the government announce that the flying school will not be shifted anywhere. "You just said the Cabinet deferred the decision on shifting. It means you have just postponed the decision and not taken any call on retaining the flying school as it is," he said. Shivakumar then announced the Jakkur Flying School will continue to remain at the Jakkur Aerodrome.
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