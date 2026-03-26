ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Lawmakers Demand Four VIP Tickets Each For IPL Matches

Bengaluru: Karnataka legislators cutting across party lines demanded four VIP tickets each on IPL match days and preferential treatment for themselves and their family members at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during matches.

The issue cropped up during a debate in the Assembly on the Government's proposal to build a sports complex, including a cricket stadium, on the land of the now-defunct Jakkur Flying School.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and other BJP members opposed the proposal, questioning why the government should build a cricket stadium when the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is wealthy enough to build many such stadiums on its own.

"You are trying to help an organization which has crores of money. They don't even give one ticket to MLAs for IPL matches. We have to beg (for tickets)," said Ashoka. He stated that the Government gave the 16 acres of land on which the Chinnaswamy Stadium is built to KSCA for a monthly rent of just Rs 1,600. "Despite that, the KSCA is not giving tickets to MLAs," he said.

He also suggested that the Government cancel the bar licenses issued to KSCA to serve liquor at some lounges in the stadium. "The land is given to them for cricket. Why do they need a bar license in a stadium? Issue a notice and ask them to close the bar sections. They will automatically fall in line," he said.

BJP MLA Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan said building a cricket stadium should not be the government's priority. "Why should the government build a cricket stadium? The KSCA is rich enough to build its own infrastructure," he said.