Karnataka Launches Udyoga Setu Job Connect Programme, Targets 30 Lakh Beneficiaries In Seven Years
The government aims to develop an integrated platform bringing together employment, education and skill development
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka is stepping up efforts to connect young people with employment opportunities through skill development, vocational training and industry partnerships.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Udyoga Setu programme, also known as Job Connect, at the Bengaluru Skills Summit, with a target of reaching 30 lakh beneficiaries over the next seven years through an integrated system backed by an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore.
Addressing industry representatives, academic institutions and students, Shivakumar said equipping young people with relevant skills would help them shape the future of Karnataka and the country. He said the government was working towards transforming Karnataka into a trillion-dollar economy by 2032, which would require a skilled and employment-ready workforce.
Shivakumar said Udyoga Setu was designed to connect job seekers with employers and address the challenges faced by both those seeking employment and organisations creating job opportunities.
The government aims to develop an integrated platform bringing together employment, education and skill development. Shivakumar said Karnataka intended to establish a model that could also be studied and adopted by other states.
He expressed concern over more than 13,000 vacant engineering seats and several medical seats in the state this year. Despite the large number of educational institutions and graduates, many engineering students continue to struggle to find employment.
Referring to engineering graduates seeking jobs, including those approaching Infosys in Mysuru, he spoke about the need to strengthen the connection between academic education and industry requirements.
Shivakumar said academic qualifications were important, but employers were prioritising practical abilities and talent while recruiting candidates.
Recalling a visit to New Zealand around 25 to 30 years ago, he said he had witnessed a company conducting open interviews where candidates were evaluated on their capabilities rather than their academic degrees alone.
He said that education provides knowledge, while skills help translate that knowledge into employment, income and dignity.
The state's skill development strategy includes strengthening institutions, improving vocational education, promoting lifelong learning and ensuring wider access to quality training.
A Skill Development Vision Group has been constituted under the chairmanship of Subhohdh Bagchi, co-founder of Mindtree, with representatives from industry and academia as members. Bagchi brings experience in institution-building and development initiatives in Odisha.
Under the Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana, the government plans to train over seven lakh candidates over seven years, including 75,000 through specialised training programmes. The initiative will also provide placement assistance and digital governance mechanisms.
The government is aligning its skill development initiatives with emerging employment sectors, including artificial intelligence, green energy and digital services.
The Chief Minister congratulated organisations that had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to create employment opportunities and urged industries and educational institutions to actively participate in the state's skill development initiatives.
"Roads connect people, skills connect people to opportunities, and opportunity transforms lives," Shivakumar said. He said the objective was not only to produce job seekers but to develop skilled young people capable of competing in the global workforce.
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