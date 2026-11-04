ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Launches Udyoga Setu Job Connect Programme, Targets 30 Lakh Beneficiaries In Seven Years

Bengaluru: Karnataka is stepping up efforts to connect young people with employment opportunities through skill development, vocational training and industry partnerships.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Udyoga Setu programme, also known as Job Connect, at the Bengaluru Skills Summit, with a target of reaching 30 lakh beneficiaries over the next seven years through an integrated system backed by an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Addressing industry representatives, academic institutions and students, Shivakumar said equipping young people with relevant skills would help them shape the future of Karnataka and the country. He said the government was working towards transforming Karnataka into a trillion-dollar economy by 2032, which would require a skilled and employment-ready workforce.

Karnataka Launches Udyoga Setu Job Connect Programme, Targets 30 Lakh Beneficiaries in Seven Years (ETV Bharat)

Shivakumar said Udyoga Setu was designed to connect job seekers with employers and address the challenges faced by both those seeking employment and organisations creating job opportunities.

The government aims to develop an integrated platform bringing together employment, education and skill development. Shivakumar said Karnataka intended to establish a model that could also be studied and adopted by other states.

He expressed concern over more than 13,000 vacant engineering seats and several medical seats in the state this year. Despite the large number of educational institutions and graduates, many engineering students continue to struggle to find employment.

Karnataka Launches Udyoga Setu Job Connect Programme, Targets 30 Lakh Beneficiaries in Seven Years (ETV Bharat)

Referring to engineering graduates seeking jobs, including those approaching Infosys in Mysuru, he spoke about the need to strengthen the connection between academic education and industry requirements.

Shivakumar said academic qualifications were important, but employers were prioritising practical abilities and talent while recruiting candidates.

Recalling a visit to New Zealand around 25 to 30 years ago, he said he had witnessed a company conducting open interviews where candidates were evaluated on their capabilities rather than their academic degrees alone.