Karnataka Launches 'Ruthutaare' Menopause Support Programme; Actor Ramya Named Brand Ambassador
ASHA will collect data on women's health and create awareness about precautions, lifestyle changes and healthcare measures before and after menopause.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to address menopause-related health issues, the Karnataka government has launched 'Ruthutaare', a statewide programme aimed at improving awareness, early identification and support for women undergoing menopause.
Actor Ramya has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the initiative, Health Minister U T Khader announced on Wednesday.
The decision was taken following a consultation at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru attended by Ramya, women's health experts and medical professionals, who submitted recommendations to the Health Department.
Khader said the programme seeks to address the physical and psychological challenges faced by women during pre-menopause, menopause and post-menopause, a stage that often receives little public attention.
"Many women experience health problems and mental stress during menopause but do not receive adequate information or support. A committee headed by women's health specialist Dr Jyotsna Mirlay has been constituted to examine menopause-related concerns and recommend measures," he said.
As part of the initiative, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will conduct door-to-door visits to collect household-level data on women's health and create awareness about precautions, lifestyle changes and healthcare measures before and after menopause.
Dr Jyotsna Mirlay said menopause can be broadly classified into natural menopause and surgical menopause, with women who undergo surgical menopause often requiring closer medical supervision.
"Women may face an increased risk of heart disease and bone-related disorders during this phase. While some symptoms of natural menopause can be managed through appropriate diet and lifestyle changes, others may require medical intervention," she said.
Welcoming the initiative, Ramya said Indian women often experience menopause earlier than women in many other countries and awareness about its symptoms and treatment remains inadequate.
"Even many women in urban areas lack proper information about menopause, while awareness is much lower in rural regions. We had requested the government to include menopause awareness in the Gruha Arogya booklet, and I am happy that it has now introduced a dedicated programme," she said.
The Ruthutaare programme will combine household-level surveys, public awareness campaigns and expert medical guidance to help women recognise symptoms early, seek appropriate treatment and better understand the physical and emotional changes associated with menopause.
Also read
'Want My Resignation? Then Go On Hunger Strike For 25 Days, Face Lathis': Priyank Kharge On Karnataka Police Exam Row
From Silicon Valley To Deep-Tech Capital: Karnataka Eyes Global Leadership In Nanotechnology, AI, Semiconductor