ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Launches 'Ruthutaare' Menopause Support Programme; Actor Ramya Named Brand Ambassador

Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader presiding over the meeting at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru attended by Ramya, women's health experts and medical professionals. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to address menopause-related health issues, the Karnataka government has launched 'Ruthutaare', a statewide programme aimed at improving awareness, early identification and support for women undergoing menopause.

Actor Ramya has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the initiative, Health Minister U T Khader announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following a consultation at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru attended by Ramya, women's health experts and medical professionals, who submitted recommendations to the Health Department.

Khader said the programme seeks to address the physical and psychological challenges faced by women during pre-menopause, menopause and post-menopause, a stage that often receives little public attention.

"Many women experience health problems and mental stress during menopause but do not receive adequate information or support. A committee headed by women's health specialist Dr Jyotsna Mirlay has been constituted to examine menopause-related concerns and recommend measures," he said.

As part of the initiative, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will conduct door-to-door visits to collect household-level data on women's health and create awareness about precautions, lifestyle changes and healthcare measures before and after menopause.