Karnataka Launches KEO; State-Developed AI-Ready Personal Computer

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that the device, which stands for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source, aims to empower citizens across Karnataka.

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST

Updated : November 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

3 Min Read
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday announced the launch of KEO, a compact, affordable, AI-ready personal computer designed and developed entirely within the state to bridge the digital access gap. The device, which stands for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source, aims to make intelligent computing accessible at the grassroots and empower citizens across Karnataka, officials said.

Developed by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT in collaboration with KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), KEO will be formally unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inaugural ceremony of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, which begins on November 18.

Speaking at the pre-event curtain-raiser of BTS 2025, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development, said, "Karnataka is launching its own affordable AI personal computer. This is the first time anywhere in the world that a state has taken such a bold and disruptive step."

"KEO embodies the spirit of Karnataka—designed, developed and assembled here by local startups and Kannadigas," he added.

Priyank said that the device was built to ensure "every student, engineer, creator, innovator and household has access to powerful, intelligent computing at the grassroots, not just at the top of the pyramid."

"KEO is Karnataka’s practical answer to the digital divide. It is not a luxury device but an inclusion device. Affordable mass computing will allow students, small businesses and households to participate fully in the digital economy," the minister said.

According to a statement, KEO runs on an open-source RISC-V processor with a Linux-based OS, delivering a full computing experience at an accessible price point. It features 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI and audio support, and comes preloaded with learning, programming and productivity tools.

The device also includes an on-device AI core, enabling AI applications to run locally without internet access. It comes preloaded with BUDDH, an AI agent trained on the Karnataka DSERT syllabus, designed to assist students even in low-connectivity regions.

KEO will be showcased throughout the summit, allowing students, startups, industry leaders and visitors to experience the device firsthand and understand its potential in enabling mass-affordable AI-ready computing across the state.

Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, said, "By adopting an open-source RISC-V stack, KEO strengthens Karnataka’s commitment to accessible, locally adaptable, home-grown computing solutions."

"The device will be deployed across schools, universities, small businesses, government offices and homes, creating pathways for digital learning, skilling and entrepreneurship," he added.

Sharath further said, "KEO forms a core pillar of Karnataka’s mission to build decentralised tech growth across all districts and ensure equal digital opportunities for every citizen."

The 28th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will run under the theme 'Futurise', bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors, startups and innovators to explore emerging frontiers in deep-tech, biotech and health-tech, semiconductors and startup innovation.

