Karnataka Launches KEO; State-Developed AI-Ready Personal Computer

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday announced the launch of KEO, a compact, affordable, AI-ready personal computer designed and developed entirely within the state to bridge the digital access gap. The device, which stands for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source, aims to make intelligent computing accessible at the grassroots and empower citizens across Karnataka, officials said.

Developed by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT in collaboration with KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), KEO will be formally unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inaugural ceremony of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, which begins on November 18.

Speaking at the pre-event curtain-raiser of BTS 2025, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development, said, "Karnataka is launching its own affordable AI personal computer. This is the first time anywhere in the world that a state has taken such a bold and disruptive step."

"KEO embodies the spirit of Karnataka—designed, developed and assembled here by local startups and Kannadigas," he added.

Priyank said that the device was built to ensure "every student, engineer, creator, innovator and household has access to powerful, intelligent computing at the grassroots, not just at the top of the pyramid."

"KEO is Karnataka’s practical answer to the digital divide. It is not a luxury device but an inclusion device. Affordable mass computing will allow students, small businesses and households to participate fully in the digital economy," the minister said.

According to a statement, KEO runs on an open-source RISC-V processor with a Linux-based OS, delivering a full computing experience at an accessible price point. It features 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI and audio support, and comes preloaded with learning, programming and productivity tools.