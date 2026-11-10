ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: KSRTC Hikes Luggage Charges, Adding To Passengers' Travel Costs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has revised its luggage transportation charges, increasing the cost for passengers travelling with goods beyond the prescribed free allowance. The move comes amid concerns over the cumulative impact of recent increases in public transport fares and other essential expenses.

Under the revised rates, the luggage charge for the first five stages has increased from ₹6 to ₹10. For journeys covering six to 10 stages, the charge has gone up from ₹10 to ₹15, while for 11 to 15 stages, it has risen from ₹20 to ₹25.

For consignments weighing more than 20 kg, the minimum charge for every five stages has reportedly increased from ₹5 to ₹10. The overall additional cost is estimated at around ₹10 for journeys of up to 15 stages and approximately ₹25 for journeys exceeding 25 stages.

Passengers can continue to carry luggage weighing up to 10 kg free of charge. The revised provisions also reportedly allow goods weighing up to 20 kg to be transported free under specified conditions. Charges apply to luggage exceeding the prescribed limits.

The revision is likely to affect small traders and passengers who regularly carry goods between towns and districts using public buses. Those relying on KSRTC services to transport merchandise may now have to factor in higher costs for each journey.

The increase follows recent fare revisions by KSRTC and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Passengers are also facing pressure from rising household and essential commodity expenses.

The revised luggage charges have added to concerns among commuters and small traders about the growing cost of using public transport for both personal travel and the movement of goods.

Intro:Body:KSRTC Hikes Luggage Charges, Adding to Passengers’ Financial Burden



Bengaluru, 10 November 2026: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased luggage transportation charges, adding to the expenses of passengers who are already facing higher bus fares. The revision comes after KSRTC and BMTC increased ticket prices, putting an additional financial burden on commuters and traders who depend on public transport.



Revised Luggage Charges



Under the new rates, the luggage charge for the first five stages has increased from Rs. 6 to Rs. 10. For stages six to ten, the fee has gone up from Rs. 10 to Rs. 15, while for stages 11 to 15, it has increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 25.



Passengers can continue to carry luggage weighing up to 10 kg free of charge. The information provided also states that goods weighing up to 20 kg are eligible for free transportation. Additional charges will apply to luggage exceeding the prescribed limits.



For luggage weighing more than 20 kg, the minimum charge for every five stages has reportedly increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 10. The overall increase is also reported to be around Rs. 10 for journeys up to 15 stages and approximately Rs. 25 for journeys beyond 25 stages.



Traders and Daily Commuters Face Additional Costs



The revised charges are likely to affect passengers who regularly carry goods between towns and districts, particularly small traders and people travelling for work. Those who depend on buses to transport goods will now have to spend more on every journey.



The luggage charge revision follows a series of price increases, including bus fares and milk prices. With incomes and salaries remaining under pressure, passengers are expressing concern over the cumulative impact of rising costs.



Many commuters are questioning how ordinary families and small traders can manage their expenses when the cost of essential services and daily requirements continues to increase.Conclusion: