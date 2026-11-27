ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Keralam Woman Stabbed to Death At Lodge; Boyfriend Arrested

Gokul was senior to Ganga (right) at a nursing college in Neelamangala in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman from Keralam was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a lodge under the Cottonpet police station limits here on Friday morning. The accused, also from Keralam, has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Ganga (22), while the accused is Gokul (23). DCP Lakshmi Ganesh of the Gandhinagar subdivision confirmed that a murder case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Both Ganga and Gokul hailed from Adoor and Kollam, respectively, in Keralam and had completed a nursing course at a college in Nelamangala. Gokul was senior to Ganga. The two, who had been in a relationship for around four years, had reportedly come to Bengaluru in search of employment.

They booked a room at Regency Lodge in Cottonpet on Thursday night. An argument reportedly broke out between them on Friday morning, following which Gokul allegedly stabbed Ganga in the abdomen with a knife.

She suffered severe blood loss and was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries despite medical intervention.

Karnataka Police suspect the murder may have been premeditated, as Gokul had brought a knife with him before the altercation. They believe that suspicion over Ganga's alleged contact with another man may have triggered repeated arguments between the couple.

The accused is being questioned, and the police said the exact motive would be established through further interrogation. Ganga's parents have been informed and are expected to arrive in Bengaluru later on Friday.