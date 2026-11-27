ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Issues Show-Cause Notice To IOCL Over Ethanol Blending Measurement Discrepancies

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) over discrepancies in the measurement of ethanol and motor gasoline at its Devanagonthi terminal near Bengaluru, with inspections by the Legal Metrology Department detecting a breach in permissible proportions.

The inspection, conducted on November 25 using a verified master proving measure, found excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres measured in one of the mass flow meters, while motor gasoline was short-delivered by four to six litres for the same quantity, according to the government notice.

Another ethanol mass flow meter was found to be delivering three litres in excess for every 3,000 litres measured, the notice said.

"After the Karnataka Government exposed over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, our Legal Metrology Department has begun inspecting Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals, where the blending is carried out," Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The minister said the inspection findings were beyond permissible limits and that a show-cause notice has been issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

In its notice to the Deputy General Manager and terminal in-charge of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s Devanagonthi facility, the department sought an explanation for the discrepancies, details of the latest calibration and maintenance of the measuring equipment, and corrective measures to ensure compliance with the law.

The company has been directed to submit its written explanation, along with verification certificates, calibration and maintenance records, within seven days of receiving the notice.