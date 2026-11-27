Karnataka Issues Show-Cause Notice To IOCL Over Ethanol Blending Measurement Discrepancies
The inspection found excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres measured in one of the mass flow meters
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) over discrepancies in the measurement of ethanol and motor gasoline at its Devanagonthi terminal near Bengaluru, with inspections by the Legal Metrology Department detecting a breach in permissible proportions.
The inspection, conducted on November 25 using a verified master proving measure, found excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres measured in one of the mass flow meters, while motor gasoline was short-delivered by four to six litres for the same quantity, according to the government notice.
Another ethanol mass flow meter was found to be delivering three litres in excess for every 3,000 litres measured, the notice said.
"After the Karnataka Government exposed over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, our Legal Metrology Department has begun inspecting Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals, where the blending is carried out," Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The minister said the inspection findings were beyond permissible limits and that a show-cause notice has been issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
In its notice to the Deputy General Manager and terminal in-charge of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s Devanagonthi facility, the department sought an explanation for the discrepancies, details of the latest calibration and maintenance of the measuring equipment, and corrective measures to ensure compliance with the law.
The company has been directed to submit its written explanation, along with verification certificates, calibration and maintenance records, within seven days of receiving the notice.
It has also been directed not to use the concerned measuring systems for further commercial transactions until their accuracy and compliance with statutory requirements are established. Failure to submit a satisfactory explanation could invite further legal and departmental action, the notice said.
The latest action comes amid a row involving the Karnataka government and public sector oil marketing companies over alleged blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed 20 per cent limit.
On November 6, Arshad alleged that petrol supplied by major OMCs contained ethanol beyond the prescribed E20 limit. Tests on samples collected from seven districts recorded levels as high as 31.2 per cent in IOCL petrol and 30.5 per cent in HPCL petrol.
The same day, IOCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), in a joint statement, rejected the allegations, saying the findings were not based on testing conducted in accordance with prescribed statutory and technical procedures.
They maintained that the E20 petrol supplied by them conformed to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 17021.
On November 9, Arshad reiterated that the state government stood by its findings and challenged the OMCs to explain the ethanol content in 63 samples collected from petrol pumps across Karnataka.
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