ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Invites Global Clean-Energy Investment, Plans Expansion Beyond Solar And Wind

Bengaluru: Karnataka will expand its renewable energy programme beyond conventional solar and wind projects to include energy storage, green hydrogen, electric mobility, bioenergy and clean-energy manufacturing, state energy minister KJ George said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Bengaluru roadshow for the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, George invited investors and technology companies to participate in the state’s next phase of energy development. “Our message to the industry is clear: come to Karnataka, invest in Karnataka, innovate in Karnataka and partner with Karnataka,” he said.

Karnataka’s Renewable Capacity Reaches 27.3 GW

George said India had crossed 300 GW of installed electricity-generation capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources and was working towards achieving its target of 500 GW by 2030. Karnataka, he said, was an important contributor to this national transition, with nearly 27.3 GW of renewable-energy capacity. This includes more than 11.5 GW of solar power and 8.5 GW of wind power.

“The renewable-energy transition is no longer only an environmental necessity. It is also driving economic growth, industrial development, technological innovation, employment and energy security,” George said. He cited the Pavagada Solar Park as an example of how large renewable projects could be developed with the participation of landowners while creating economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

Nearly 10,000 acres were provided by local landowners for the project. George said plans to develop renewable-energy facilities over another 10,000 acres were nearing the final stage. “Local people came forward voluntarily and offered more land for development. This shows that renewable-energy projects can succeed when communities also benefit,” he said.



Storage and Green Hydrogen in Focus