Karnataka Invites Poland As Partner for Global Investors Meet 2027, Highlights ₹80-Crore Investment Proposal
Chief Minster D K Shivakumar pitched opportunities in technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and green energy during talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday invited Poland to participate as a country partner in the state's Global Investors Meet 2027, highlighting investment opportunities across technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy. He also welcomed a proposed ₹80-crore investment by Poland's TZMO Group in Kolar district, which could generate around 1,000 jobs.
Shivakumar made the proposals during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Taj West End in Bengaluru. Tusk is visiting Karnataka with a delegation of around 100 Polish business leaders to explore economic and technological partnerships.
"It is a pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Poland, Mr Donald Tusk, and the distinguished Polish delegation to Bengaluru, Karnataka's global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," Shivakumar said.
₹80-Crore Project Could Generate 1,000 Jobs
The Chief Minister welcomed TZMO Group's proposed investment in the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board's (KIADB) Vemgal Industrial Area in Kolar district. The project, spread across five acres, could introduce the manufacture of smart adult incontinence pads in India for the first time.
Shivakumar said Karnataka had considerable scope for further Polish investment, particularly in medical products, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. He said the state was seeking investments that would bring new technologies, strengthen local industries, create employment and boost exports.
He invited Poland to become a partner at the 2027 Global Investors Meet, citing opportunities to combine Karnataka's technology ecosystem with Poland's capabilities in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and green energy.
Karnataka-Katowice Technology Corridor Proposed
Shivakumar highlighted a Letter of Intent signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Katowice and Kato.hub (Katowice Gaming and Technology Hub) to promote cooperation in artificial intelligence, gaming and deep technology.
The proposed Karnataka-Katowice Digital and Gaming Corridor is expected to connect start-ups, technology companies and research institutions in the two regions.
He encouraged Polish companies to explore opportunities in Bengaluru's software, robotics, gaming, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing sectors. Referring to Infosys's nearly two-decade presence in Poland, he said the existing business relationship demonstrated the potential for deeper technological cooperation.
The Chief Minister also invited Asseco and Polpharma to explore partnerships in information technology, pharmaceuticals and research. Energy and industrial companies, including ORLEN and KGHM Polska Miedź, were encouraged to consider collaboration in energy, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing.
Green Energy and Investment Beyond Bengaluru
Renewable energy, waste-to-energy solutions, sludge management, wastewater treatment and circular-economy technologies were identified as additional areas for cooperation.
Shivakumar urged Polish companies to explore investment opportunities across Karnataka's districts rather than concentrating exclusively on Bengaluru. He said Poland's Honorary Consulate in Bengaluru could help strengthen business and institutional links and facilitate investment.
He also referred to earlier engagements between Karnataka and Poland, including discussions in Warsaw last year involving IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Poland's participation in the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
India-Poland Economic Ties Gain Momentum
Tusk's Bengaluru visit follows high-level discussions in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade, investment, defence, space, nuclear energy and critical minerals.
India and Poland have also agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise technology hackathons for young people. Their cooperation extends to cybersecurity, education, digitalisation and drones.
Poland's Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański has highlighted the growth in bilateral trade, which increased from $1.95 billion in 2013 to $6.36 billion in 2025. He projected that commercial exchanges between the two countries would at least double by 2030.
Shivakumar expressed hope that Tusk's visit would translate into concrete investment proposals that officials and business representatives could pursue after the delegation's engagements in Karnataka.
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