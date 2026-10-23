ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Invites Poland As Partner for Global Investors Meet 2027, Highlights ₹80-Crore Investment Proposal

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday invited Poland to participate as a country partner in the state's Global Investors Meet 2027, highlighting investment opportunities across technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy. He also welcomed a proposed ₹80-crore investment by Poland's TZMO Group in Kolar district, which could generate around 1,000 jobs.

Shivakumar made the proposals during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Taj West End in Bengaluru. Tusk is visiting Karnataka with a delegation of around 100 Polish business leaders to explore economic and technological partnerships.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Poland, Mr Donald Tusk, and the distinguished Polish delegation to Bengaluru, Karnataka's global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," Shivakumar said.

₹80-Crore Project Could Generate 1,000 Jobs

The Chief Minister welcomed TZMO Group's proposed investment in the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board's (KIADB) Vemgal Industrial Area in Kolar district. The project, spread across five acres, could introduce the manufacture of smart adult incontinence pads in India for the first time.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Taj West End in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

Shivakumar said Karnataka had considerable scope for further Polish investment, particularly in medical products, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. He said the state was seeking investments that would bring new technologies, strengthen local industries, create employment and boost exports.

He invited Poland to become a partner at the 2027 Global Investors Meet, citing opportunities to combine Karnataka's technology ecosystem with Poland's capabilities in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and green energy.

Karnataka-Katowice Technology Corridor Proposed

Shivakumar highlighted a Letter of Intent signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Katowice and Kato.hub (Katowice Gaming and Technology Hub) to promote cooperation in artificial intelligence, gaming and deep technology.

The proposed Karnataka-Katowice Digital and Gaming Corridor is expected to connect start-ups, technology companies and research institutions in the two regions.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his cabinet colleague Priyank Kharge during the meeting with visiting business leaders from Poland in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

He encouraged Polish companies to explore opportunities in Bengaluru's software, robotics, gaming, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing sectors. Referring to Infosys's nearly two-decade presence in Poland, he said the existing business relationship demonstrated the potential for deeper technological cooperation.

The Chief Minister also invited Asseco and Polpharma to explore partnerships in information technology, pharmaceuticals and research. Energy and industrial companies, including ORLEN and KGHM Polska Miedź, were encouraged to consider collaboration in energy, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing.

Green Energy and Investment Beyond Bengaluru