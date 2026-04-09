Karnataka II PUC Exam-1 Results 2026: Pass Percentage Rises to 86.48%, Rural and Government Colleges Show Strong Gains
A total of 6,48,853 students had registered for the examination, of which 6,32,200 appeared and 5,46,698 passed.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded a significant improvement in the II PUC Exam-1 results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage rising to 86.48%, up from 73.45% last year. Announcing the results at a press conference, state education minister Madhu Bangarappa said the performance marks a “historic result achieved for the first time,” reflecting systemic academic interventions across the state.
“I extend my congratulations to the students and parents who have achieved this historic result, both personally and on behalf of the government,” Bangarappa said. He also acknowledged the efforts of officials, DDPUs and lecturers who contributed to the outcome.
A total of 6,48,853 students had registered for the examination, of which 6,32,200 appeared and 5,46,698 passed. The number of students who did not clear the exam dropped sharply to 85,502 compared to 1,69,366 last year. The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 17 across 1,217 centres, and answer scripts were evaluated at 68 camps.
Among streams, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69%, followed by Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%. All three streams showed notable improvement compared to last year, with Arts registering the highest jump of 19.57 percentage points.
The minister highlighted that rural students outperformed their urban counterparts. Rural areas recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.62%, higher than urban areas at 85.95%. “There is a clear indication that targeted academic efforts in rural areas are yielding results,” he said.
Gender-wise, girls continued to outperform boys, though boys showed greater improvement. The overall pass percentage among girls stood at 88.70% compared to 83.65% for boys. However, boys recorded a higher increase of 15.45 percentage points against 10.82 among girls. In government colleges, boys’ pass percentage rose sharply by 26.37 points.
Government PU colleges also showed great improvement. Their overall pass percentage increased to 78.72% from 57.11% last year. Among combinations, Science in government colleges saw a rise of 23.05 percentage points, followed by Arts at 22.20 and Commerce at 19.29.
Students from socially and economically weaker sections also performed better. The pass percentage among SC students rose to 80.22%, ST students to 80.19%, and Category 2A to 87.74%. The general category recorded the highest pass percentage at 92.69%.
Another notable trend was the rise in high scorers. The number of students securing distinction (85% and above) increased to 1,70,529 from 1,00,571 last year. Similarly, those in first class rose to 2,95,385. “There is a clear increase in the number of students achieving distinction and first class, which reflects improved academic preparation,” Bangarappa noted.
The department also announced that results have been sent to students via SMS and WhatsApp, and for the first time, marks cards are being made available through DigiLocker.
Explaining the improvement, the minister outlined several measures taken during the academic year. These included early completion of the syllabus by December, timely appointment of guest lecturers from June, and the introduction of subject-wise blueprints and model question papers by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Question banks were also made available online for focused preparation.
“We conducted regular academic monitoring through audio conferences involving around 7,600 government lecturers and 5,200 guest lecturers. This ensured continuous engagement and guidance,” he said. He added that accountability measures have also been introduced, with action being initiated against lecturers responsible for poor academic performance.
Special focus was given to the Kalyana Karnataka region, where district-level meetings with principals were held to improve outcomes. In addition, for the first time, two state-level preparatory examinations were conducted using centrally prepared question papers. “This helped standardise assessment and gave students exposure to board-level patterns,” Bangarappa said.
A state-wide Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on November 14 further strengthened engagement between institutions and families. Highlighting changes in the examination plan, the Minister said, “The result of Exam-1 is quite satisfactory compared to last year. In fact, it is higher than the combined performance of all three exams of 2024-25. Therefore, we have decided not to conduct Exam-3 this year.” He added that students will be given an additional five days to prepare for Exam-2, with revised dates to be announced soon.
Calling on parents and students to remain positive, Bangarappa said, “It is important to build self-confidence in students and guide them for the upcoming exams.”