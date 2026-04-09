ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka II PUC Exam-1 Results 2026: Pass Percentage Rises to 86.48%, Rural and Government Colleges Show Strong Gains

Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded a significant improvement in the II PUC Exam-1 results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage rising to 86.48%, up from 73.45% last year. Announcing the results at a press conference, state education minister Madhu Bangarappa said the performance marks a “historic result achieved for the first time,” reflecting systemic academic interventions across the state.

“I extend my congratulations to the students and parents who have achieved this historic result, both personally and on behalf of the government,” Bangarappa said. He also acknowledged the efforts of officials, DDPUs and lecturers who contributed to the outcome.

A total of 6,48,853 students had registered for the examination, of which 6,32,200 appeared and 5,46,698 passed. The number of students who did not clear the exam dropped sharply to 85,502 compared to 1,69,366 last year. The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 17 across 1,217 centres, and answer scripts were evaluated at 68 camps.

Among streams, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69%, followed by Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%. All three streams showed notable improvement compared to last year, with Arts registering the highest jump of 19.57 percentage points.

The minister highlighted that rural students outperformed their urban counterparts. Rural areas recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.62%, higher than urban areas at 85.95%. “There is a clear indication that targeted academic efforts in rural areas are yielding results,” he said.

Gender-wise, girls continued to outperform boys, though boys showed greater improvement. The overall pass percentage among girls stood at 88.70% compared to 83.65% for boys. However, boys recorded a higher increase of 15.45 percentage points against 10.82 among girls. In government colleges, boys’ pass percentage rose sharply by 26.37 points.

Government PU colleges also showed great improvement. Their overall pass percentage increased to 78.72% from 57.11% last year. Among combinations, Science in government colleges saw a rise of 23.05 percentage points, followed by Arts at 22.20 and Commerce at 19.29.

Students from socially and economically weaker sections also performed better. The pass percentage among SC students rose to 80.22%, ST students to 80.19%, and Category 2A to 87.74%. The general category recorded the highest pass percentage at 92.69%.