ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka IAS Officer Detained In Connection With Veterinary Officer Recruitment Scam

Bengaluru: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Karnataka was detained in connection with the irregularities in the veterinary officer recruitment test held by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Sources said Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar has been taken into custody by the officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was the controller of the examination held earlier this year.

The CID officials questioned Gyanendra on Friday and Saturday. He was taken into custody late at night on Saturday. Sources said that he did not give clear answers to the questions asked during the investigation based on the documents available and was not cooperating.

Earlier, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had raided and inspected the houses of former presidents, members and related officials of the KPSC in the matter. On August 23, the ED officials conducted searches at a flat in Jayamahal in Bengaluru and his house in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. However, Gyanendra Kumar was not present at either place. His mobile was switched off from August 18 to August 25.