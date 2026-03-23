Starting Today, Karnataka's Hotel Industry Will Receive 10,000 LPG Cylinders Daily
The decision follows the Union Government's approval to increase the supply of commercial LPG to the state to 20 per cent of its daily requirement.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a partial relief to sectors hit by a short supply of commercial LPG, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said on Monday that the LPG supply for commercial use would increase to 20 per cent of the state's total daily requirement starting Monday.
The decision follows the Union Government's approval on Sunday to increase the supply of commercial LPG to the state to 20 per cent of its daily requirement.
The state's daily requirement for commercial LPG is around 45,000 cylinders. Starting Monday, the state will receive 16,000 cylinders daily, compared to the 7,000 to 8,000 cylinders available until yesterday.
"I had a meeting with oil marketing companies and discussed distribution. From today onwards, the state will get 16,105 commercial LPG cylinders, which will be distributed among different sectors based on a quota fixed by the government," Muniyappa told the Legislative Council.
Accordingly, the hotel industry will get 10,000 cylinders per day, while educational institutes and hospitals will get 4,200 cylinders. The government entities, airports and railway stations will be supplied with 1,200 cylinders daily, while seed companies, agriculture and allied sectors and pharmaceutical companies will receive 500 cylinders every day. As many as 205 cylinders will be kept reserved for emergency situations, the Minister said.
However, all commercial LPG consumers must register with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to receive LPG cylinder supplies. "For the purpose, the government is giving all consumers one week's time. If they don't register within the specified time, then they will face difficulty in getting a supply of LPG cylinders," Muniyappa said while expressing gratitude to the Union Government for the increased allotment to the state.
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