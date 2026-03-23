ETV Bharat / state

Starting Today, Karnataka's Hotel Industry Will Receive 10,000 LPG Cylinders Daily

Bengaluru: In a partial relief to sectors hit by a short supply of commercial LPG, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said on Monday that the LPG supply for commercial use would increase to 20 per cent of the state's total daily requirement starting Monday.

The decision follows the Union Government's approval on Sunday to increase the supply of commercial LPG to the state to 20 per cent of its daily requirement.

The state's daily requirement for commercial LPG is around 45,000 cylinders. Starting Monday, the state will receive 16,000 cylinders daily, compared to the 7,000 to 8,000 cylinders available until yesterday.

"I had a meeting with oil marketing companies and discussed distribution. From today onwards, the state will get 16,105 commercial LPG cylinders, which will be distributed among different sectors based on a quota fixed by the government," Muniyappa told the Legislative Council.