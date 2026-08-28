ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Hotel And Restaurant Associations Back Govt's Food Safety Inspections, Seek Clearer Rules

Bengaluru: Hotel, restaurant and catering associations in Karnataka have backed the state government's food safety inspections but urged authorities to establish clearer guidelines, provide establishments an opportunity to rectify minor violations and ensure greater transparency during inspections.

The concerns were raised at an interactive meeting convened by state health Minister UT Khader with representatives of the Karnataka State Hotel Association, Bengaluru hotel and catering associations, the Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India, and other industry bodies.

After the meeting, the associations submitted a memorandum to the minister outlining their concerns and suggestions. Khader said the government has launched an awareness programme and issued guidelines for maintaining hygiene and food safety standards in hotels and restaurants.

“Our intention is not to trouble hotel owners. Workers need proper training and establishments must maintain clean and healthy conditions. The industry should implement the safety guidelines issued by the department,” he said.

GK Shetty, president of the Bengaluru Caterers Association, sought representation for hotel associations during official inspections to ensure transparency. He also spoke about the potential misuse of QR code-based complaint mechanisms through unverified complaints.

“We have requested that establishments should first be issued notices and be allowed to rectify minor shortcomings instead of immediately imposing heavy fines. Penalties can follow if violations continue,” Shetty said, adding that the minister had agreed to consider the suggestions.

Karnataka State Hotel Association president Madhukar Shetty said the industry welcomed food safety inspections but called for clearly defined “Dos and Don’ts” to prevent differing interpretations during enforcement.