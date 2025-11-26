ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Hosts Global Conference on Watershed Resilience, Calls for Stronger Community Participation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday, November 26, hosted an international conference to discuss sustainable land and water management practices.

The Watershed Development Department of the Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Watershed Management at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Bangalore, the Department of Land Resources (Government of India) and the World Bank, hosted an international conference on “Watershed Resilience: Integrating Science, Sustainability and Society”.

The event brought together policymakers, researchers and global partners to discuss sustainable land and water management practices.

Karnataka Calls For Stronger Community Participation

Underscoring the critical need for improved watershed management statewide, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy opened the conference by highlighting the essential role of local communities in protecting land and water resources. He emphasised that lasting success relies on active public participation in these initiatives.

Chaluvarayaswamy also highlighted the growing use of technology in watershed planning. Referring to the Land Registration Authority (LRA) geoportal, he said, “This platform is contributing to better decisions in agriculture and will help us support farmers with workable technologies.” He added that the Centre of Excellence for Watershed Management would be strengthened to make these solutions accessible to farming communities.

Nitin Khade, Joint Secretary at the Department of Land Resources, Government of India, presented a detailed account of challenges in watershed development. He pointed out that nearly 98 million hectares of land in India remain degraded and stressed the need for new approaches.

“One major weakness in current schemes is the lack of sustained maintenance once the five-year period is over,” he said. He noted that panchayats often struggle to allocate time and resources for maintenance, which affects long-term outcomes.

Khade cited examples, such as the MAAVI model in Rajasthan, to illustrate how village cooperatives can effectively maintain watershed structures. He also spoke about initiatives such as Watershed Yatra, public campaigns, community ceremonies, and the recognition of grassroots workers.

“Around 70,000 workers have been honoured so far. We hope many more community leaders emerge across India,” he said.