Karnataka Hosts Global Conference on Watershed Resilience, Calls for Stronger Community Participation
Experts stressed the importance of technology, community participation, and stronger institutions to address India’s vast challenges of degraded land.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday, November 26, hosted an international conference to discuss sustainable land and water management practices.
The Watershed Development Department of the Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Watershed Management at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Bangalore, the Department of Land Resources (Government of India) and the World Bank, hosted an international conference on “Watershed Resilience: Integrating Science, Sustainability and Society”.
The event brought together policymakers, researchers and global partners to discuss sustainable land and water management practices.
Karnataka Calls For Stronger Community Participation
Underscoring the critical need for improved watershed management statewide, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy opened the conference by highlighting the essential role of local communities in protecting land and water resources. He emphasised that lasting success relies on active public participation in these initiatives.
Chaluvarayaswamy also highlighted the growing use of technology in watershed planning. Referring to the Land Registration Authority (LRA) geoportal, he said, “This platform is contributing to better decisions in agriculture and will help us support farmers with workable technologies.” He added that the Centre of Excellence for Watershed Management would be strengthened to make these solutions accessible to farming communities.
Nitin Khade, Joint Secretary at the Department of Land Resources, Government of India, presented a detailed account of challenges in watershed development. He pointed out that nearly 98 million hectares of land in India remain degraded and stressed the need for new approaches.
“One major weakness in current schemes is the lack of sustained maintenance once the five-year period is over,” he said. He noted that panchayats often struggle to allocate time and resources for maintenance, which affects long-term outcomes.
Khade cited examples, such as the MAAVI model in Rajasthan, to illustrate how village cooperatives can effectively maintain watershed structures. He also spoke about initiatives such as Watershed Yatra, public campaigns, community ceremonies, and the recognition of grassroots workers.
“Around 70,000 workers have been honoured so far. We hope many more community leaders emerge across India,” he said.
Experts Call
Dr S V Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the Agricultural Sciences University, Bengaluru, spoke about the university’s long-standing role in watershed projects. He noted that UAS Bengaluru has been involved in watershed development in Karnataka since the early years and has received national recognition for its work.
Suresha stressed that changing practices alone is not enough without a change in mindset among farmers and local communities. He highlighted how the LRA geoportal is helping improve soil health, plant nutrition and water-use efficiency.
He added that the university aims to develop the Centre of Excellence into an independent national-level institute for training and research.
Andrew Goodland, Lead Agriculture Specialist at the World Bank, outlined the institution’s decades-long partnership with India on watershed programs. He said the World Bank is working with the government to integrate data systems, strengthen institutions and apply global knowledge to local conditions.
“Digitisation is offering new opportunities to support farmers, and we are committed to working with governments to use these tools effectively,” he said.
Global Perspective on Dryland Agriculture and Watershed Resilience
Dr Stanford Blade, Deputy Director General of ICRISAT, highlighted the importance of dryland agriculture, which supports more than two billion people globally. He explained that ICRISAT’s research now goes beyond crop improvement to holistic farming and landscape-level systems.
“Our work is rooted in partnerships, and watershed resilience is central to improving the livelihoods of communities in semi-arid regions,” he said.
Blade noted that the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) collaborates closely with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), state governments, and other partners in India to rejuvenate degraded land and support innovation in the agro-food value chain.
